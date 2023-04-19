Eltropy’s User Conference Brings Digital Conversations and AI to the Forefront for CFIs

Credit unions & community banks to gather May 16-18 in Salt Lake City to address driving growth through seamless digital conversations for the post-pandemic era
We expect three days of stimulating discussion that community financial institutions can take home to spark innovation and collaboration within their own organization.”
— Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO
MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions, is excited to announce its inaugural Eltropy User Conference, taking place May 16-18, 2023 at the Salt Lake City Marriott City Center. The event will bring together leaders from the credit union and community bank (CFI) industry for educational sessions, product demos, and networking opportunities.
"We couldn’t be more excited to host our first-ever user conference and offer our clients the chance to connect with one another, share best practices, and learn from industry experts," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "Our customer panel on digitally engaging loan portfolios will be a can't-miss event. We expect three days of stimulating discussion that community financial institutions can take home to spark innovation and collaboration within their own organization.”
Kimmie Davis, Natco Credit Union; Lisa Weinstein, Virginia Credit Union; and Kim Carlson, Pioneer Credit Union, will lead a panel to discuss "A Proactive Approach in Engaging Digitally to Increase Your Loan Portfolio and Prevent Delinquency." The group will share best practices for credit unions and community banks to more efficiently reach their consumers and make the collection process a positive experience for consumers and agents.
In addition, the Eltropy User Conference will feature eight panels addressing topics from increasing membership, to fighting fraud, to utilizing AI to improve operations and reduce costs, to contact center efficiencies, to delivering 24/7/365 service to credit union members. The panels and entire conference will include thought-provoking discussions and practical lessons for CFIs.
"We can't wait to welcome our clients and partners to Salt Lake City,” added Garg. “We’re bringing together hundreds of CFI to share their knowledge and expertise at such a critical turning point in the history of our industry. We look forward to discussing the unique needs of each, sharing best practices being deployed by community financial institutions nationwide to deliver exceptional customer and member conversation experiences.”
Space for the Eltropy 2023 User Conference is limited, so reserve your spot today to ensure your attendance. Click here to register.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit www.eltropy.com.
