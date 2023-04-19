Snail Beauty Products Market Worth $982.70 by 2031; Demand, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities and Future scope

Snail Beauty Products Market

Snail slime is used to make snail beauty items. External mucous that a snail secretes through its body is known as snail slime

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Snail Beauty Products Market," The snail beauty products market size was valued at $457.50 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $982.70 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. Snail slime is used to make snail beauty items. External mucous that a snail secretes through its body is known as snail slime. Hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and elastin are antioxidants found in snail mucin that improve appearance of wrinkles, dark spots, acne, rosacea, and other skin conditions. Customers can easily find snail slime-based face creams, face masks, anti-aging creams, serums, moisturizers, and toners on online and offline distribution channels. In addition, owing to rise in knowledge of advantages of using snail-based personal and beauty care products, snail beauty products are becoming increasingly popular in developed economies such as North America and Europe.

Various micro and macro factors contribute toward growth of the snail beauty products industry such as rise in disposable income, increase in millennial population who are targeted consumer base for most of personal and beauty care products, and growth in area under snail farming. For instance, per capita disposable income in emerging economies has increased considerably over past few years. The per capita income of emerging economies, such as China, increased by 8.0% from 2020 to 2021. While India's disposable personal income increased by around 12.3% in 2021.

Growth in popularity for vegan and organic cosmetics and high market hold of natural and chemical amalgamated beauty care products are major restraining factors for growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in concerns regarding animal welfare and demand for animal cruelty free beauty products are expected to restrain growth during the snail beauty products market forecast period.

COVID-19 negatively impacted the snail beauty products market. Closures of production and manufacturing activities, temporary stagnation in export and import activities, and lack of labor force are some of the factors attributable to decline the snail beauty products market growth in 2020. High spread of corona virus has made people highly inclined toward animal free beauty and personal products, which further led to decline in growth of the snail beauty products market.

According to the snail beauty products market analysis, the snail beauty products market is segmented into product type, application, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is segregated into multi-function cream, cell renewal cream, anti-aging cream, anti-acne cream, and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into skin and hair. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, and e-commerce. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

According to the snail beauty products market trends, on the basis of product type, the anti-aging cream segment was the significant contributor to the market, with $154.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $293.0 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Consumers are anticipated to have wider awareness of age-related skin issues such as fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness of skin as well as a greater propensity to spend money on items that allow them to exhibit their young and youthful skin. Young population, who are beginning to enter middle age and care about their skin, body, and hair to delay the ageing process in general with their look, also drives the market growth.

Players operating in the global snail beauty products industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report Mizon, InnoVactiv, Clariant, Kenra Professional LLC, Croda International PLC, COSRX Inc, SkinCeuticals Inc, Kao Corporation

