Peritoneal Dialysis Global Market Report 2022: Increase in the Number of Patients With End-Stage Renal Disease Worldwide Fuels Sector

The market size of peritoneal dialysis was valued at USD 4.10 Billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the scarcity of kidneys for transplantation, the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) due to diabetes, the rising number of patients with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) worldwide, and advancements in healthcare technology are the key drivers for the market's revenue growth.

The shortage of available kidneys for transplantation is a pressing global public health issue. In the U.S., for instance, over 90,000 patients are on the waiting list for kidney transplantation, but only about 20,000 transplants are performed annually. Peritoneal dialysis offers advantages such as the convenience of being performed at home and fewer dietary and fluid restrictions compared to hemodialysis, which is expected to boost the demand for peritoneal dialysis and drive market growth in the future.

The prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) has significantly increased in recent years, primarily due to the rising cases of diabetes and high blood pressure among patients. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 15% of adults in the U.S., or around 37 million people, are estimated to have CKD, with higher prevalence among individuals aged 65 years and above. CKD poses increased risks for heart disease and stroke over time. This has resulted in a growing demand for peritoneal dialysis, thereby contributing to the significant revenue growth of the market.

Increase in the number of patients with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) worldwide

End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) is a medical condition that occurs when a person's kidneys stop functioning permanently, requiring either a kidney transplant or long-term dialysis to sustain life. The surge in End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients globally is expected to boost the demand for peritoneal dialysis. The prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is increasing, leading to a significant rise in premature mortality. Hemodialysis (HD) may be an option, but each procedure and the execution of vascular access require rigorous coagulation factor therapy.

Coagulation replacement therapy is only required for Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) when inserting the peritoneal catheter. Peritoneal dialysis is a treatment option when the kidneys cannot efficiently filter the blood. During peritoneal dialysis, blood vessels in the peritoneum, the lining of the stomach, filter much like the kidneys with the help of a dialysate solution that cycles in and out through an abdominal catheter. Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) is peritoneal dialysis that can be performed continuously throughout the day manually and without a machine. The patient infuses their abdomen with the dialysis fluid, which is then drained. The liquid flows through the tube and into and out of the stomach thanks to gravity.

Patients undergoing CAPD can carry out their daily activities freely while the dialysis solution remains in their bellies between exchanges. On the other hand, Continuous Cycling Peritoneal Dialysis (CCPD), also known as Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD), uses an automated cycler machine to perform three to five exchanges at night while the patient sleeps. These factors are likely to increase the demand for peritoneal dialysis and drive market revenue growth.

Increased risk of infection for patients

Peritoneal dialysis requires frequent performance and permanent placement of a catheter outside the body. Additionally, higher risks of peritonitis, hypoproteinemia, and hypertriglyceridemia are significant factors restraining market growth. Furthermore, CAPD is a time-consuming procedure that necessitates adequate storage space for home supplies. These factors are impeding market revenue growth.

Key Takeaways:

Type Outlook:

The peritoneal dialysis market has been categorized into Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) and Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD) based on type. The Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) segment is projected to experience significant revenue growth during the forecast period. CAPD is a form of peritoneal dialysis that can be manually performed throughout the day without a machine.

It offers advantages such as better blood pressure control, improved anemia, and an unrestricted diet. CAPD also provides a larger clearance of heavier molecular weight drugs compared to hemodialysis. In contrast, APD uses a machine called a cycler to perform the exchanges. Both CAPD and APD are designed to be done over 24 hours, but CAPD does not require a cycler. These factors are contributing to the revenue growth of the CAPD segment.

End-User Outlook:

The peritoneal dialysis market has been segmented into home-based dialysis and hospital-based dialysis based on end-user. The home-based dialysis segment is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Peritoneal dialysis is typically performed at home or in a clean confined space. Since peritoneal dialysis treatments are given at regular intervals, there is less time for waste and toxins to accumulate in the patient's blood between sessions.

Home-based peritoneal dialysis may also require less medication and fewer dietary restrictions. Continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis without a machine typically involves 3 to 5 exchanges per day, and the advantage of CAPD is that it can be administered by the patient at home, work, or while traveling. This is driving the revenue growth of the home-based dialysis segment.

Product Outlook:

The global peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into peritoneal dialysis solutions, devices, peritoneal dialysis sets, catheters, and others based on product. The peritoneal dialysis solution segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Dialysis solutions come in various bag sizes, ranging from 1.5 to 3 liters, and contain dextrose or icodextrin along with minerals to draw waste products and excess fluid from the circulation to the abdomen.

The concentration of dextrose or icodextrin varies depending on the solution. A standard peritoneal dialysis fluid contains a high concentration of glucose as an osmotic agent. The amount of ultrafiltration is determined by the amount of glucose solution exchanged, the dwell time in the peritoneal cavity, and the unique peritoneal membrane characteristics of each patient. These factors are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

In Latin America, the peritoneal dialysis market is expected to witness steady growth due to increasing awareness about kidney diseases and the rising prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, which are major risk factors for chronic kidney disease. Additionally, the improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing investments in healthcare in countries such as Brazil and Mexico are expected to drive the demand for peritoneal dialysis in the region.

In the Middle East and Africa, the peritoneal dialysis market is anticipated to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising investments in healthcare in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are expected to contribute to the market growth. However, challenges such as limited access to healthcare in certain regions and lack of awareness about peritoneal dialysis may hinder the market growth to some extent.

Overall, the global peritoneal dialysis market is expected to grow steadily across all regions during the forecast period, driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease, rising demand for dialysis due to the growing burden of diabetes and hypertension, improving healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives to provide affordable healthcare services to patients suffering from end-stage renal disease. However, challenges such as limited access to healthcare, lack of awareness, and reimbursement issues may affect the market growth in some regions.

