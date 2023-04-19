Washington Legislature Passed Americans of Chinese Descent History Month

Tacoma built Reconciliation Park, an important step in bringing the city's past anti-Chinese history to light for the current generation.

The WA Legislature became the first in the nation to pass Americans of Chinese Descent History Month. The community is urging Governor Inslee to sign the bill.

By signing SB 5000 into law, Governor Inslee would once again be leading the way for the rest of the country to follow in bringing inclusion and justice to Americans of Chinese descent.” — Linda Yang, Director of WA Asians For Equality