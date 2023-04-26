AIM Association Announces the Finalists for the AIM Business Awards 2023

Oz Arab Media Logo Logo of the Australian International Multicultural Association AIM Business Awards Finalists Announcement

The top finalists for the 2023 AIM Business Awards have been announced, celebrating diversity, excellence, and innovation in the Australian Arab community!

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In February 2023, the AIM Association joined forces with Oz Arab Media to launch the AIM Business Awards 2023, which encompass three categories: business, non-profit, and entrepreneurs. The nominations period saw an influx of submissions until voting commenced on March 15. Now that the voting period has concluded, the AIM Association is thrilled to announce the finalists for each category.

With the unveiling of the finalists, the competition enters its final stage, where an esteemed panel of judges will assess each candidate. The panel comprises the following distinguished individuals:

• Carol Ferrone, a TV presenter and MC renowned for her ABC TV show, Back in Time for Dinner, and the National Brand Ambassador for Foodbank Australia.

• Wally Mehanna, a founding board member and current CEO of the Canterbury Bankstown Chamber of Commerce.

• Julia Lattouf, the co-founder and public affairs manager of the Lebanese Film Festival Australia, as well as the sponsorship manager at Westpac Group.

• George Bousamra, the director of Syncorp Consulting and the assistant secretary for the Australian Arab Business Council.

• Nisy Nassif, a celebrated philanthropist and CEO of Wiping Tears, a charity dedicated to assisting families facing financial hardships due to health challenges.

• Anthony Maroon, a prominent radio presenter and NRL commentator.

The voting process received thousands of votes, and by the time it closed on April 15, the top five finalists in each category were evident. The finalists are as follows:

Business Category:

1. Tender Loving Care, a leading disability services provider.

2. Al Dawli Printing Australia, offering high-quality printing services.

3. PARC Co. HAMPERS, specializing in luxury gift hampers.

4. The Heights Cafe in Revesby, a popular dining destination.

5. Saj House, known for its authentic Middle Eastern cuisine.

NGO Category:

1. Bankstown RSL, a distinguished RSL club in Bankstown.

2. Australian Korean Welfare Association, caring for Koreans in need in Australia.

3. Melkite Charitable Foundation, focused on the needs of the Melkite community.

4. Bsharri Association of NSW, fostering cultural connections and support within the Bsharri community between Australia and Lebanon.

5. Zambia-Australia Relief Association Inc., working to improve the lives of those in need in Zambia.

Entrepreneur Category:

1. Antoinette Khalil, founder of Khalil Family Lawyers.

2. Farid Zaki, managing director of ATP Accounting.

3. John Gebran, owner and operator of Gebran Restaurant.

4. Nass Aoun, founder of Flexi Africa.

5. Nathan Taleb, entrepreneur behind Cool Cuts Padstow and president of the Campsie Rotary club.

Finalists are encouraged to submit a 30-45 second video introducing themselves, which will be showcased during the Oz Arab Media gala dinner on May 19 at Doltone House in Bossley Park. The panel of judges will cast their votes for the winners afterward.

Winners in each category will receive a marketing package from Oz Arab Media, valued at over ten thousand dollars, among other prizes.

Tickets for the Oz Arab Media gala dinner are selling quickly, so secure your attendance by purchasing tickets as soon as possible from https://ozarab.media/tc-events/oz-arab-medias-first-annual-gala-dinner/.