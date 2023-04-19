Much of the recent buzz around AI has been focused on the advances made in technology called generative AI. Generative AI can be used to create new content, including audio, code, images, text, simulations, and videos. You may also have heard about certain websites or apps that generate human-like responses in chat conversations. These are examples of generative AI.
You just read:
AI Investment Scams are Here, and You’re the Target!
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.