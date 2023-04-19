Weight Loss Surgery Patient Conference Comes to New Orleans April 21-23 at the Riverside Hilton

About

The WLSFA brings hope to those afflicted with the disease of obesity by raising funds to provide weight loss surgeries for those who are in need – changing lives from barely surviving to really thriving! The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America is a 501(c)3 charity that funds grants for weight loss surgery for patients medically referred to weight loss surgery, but who cannot afford to pay for the procedure nor have insurance to cover the costs. The WLSFA raises money through corporate and individual donations, by hosting fundraising events, and by bringing together like-minded WLS patients to pay it forward and help others get the medical treatments they need to escape lives connected to morbid obesity. NOTE: The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America has earned the Guide Stars Platinum Seal of Transparency. The WLSFA board is a 100% Volunteer Organization with no paid executives or staff, and all are weight loss surgery patients, paying it forward since 2010.

