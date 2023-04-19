Weight Loss Surgery Patient Conference Comes to New Orleans April 21-23 at the Riverside Hilton
Weight loss surgery patients from across the USA and the providers of products and services they use will gather in New Orleans April 21-23, 2023.
We are saving lives one grant at a time.”WESTERVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America (WLSFA) is proud to announce their 2023 Annual Patient Conference will be held in New Orleans from April 21st through the 23rd. The event is being held at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. For more information see: https://www.wlsfa.org/neworleans2023
The Making a Difference conference will bring together weight loss surgery patients, bariatric surgeons, nutritionists, cosmetic and plastic surgeons, exercise and fitness coaches, bariatric product and service vendors, and WLS social media influencers, to celebrate the WLS experience and lifestyle.
The WLSFA is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit charity that issues financial grants for weight loss surgery to people referred by a bariatric surgeon (for medical needs), but who do not have the funds to pay for it, nor insurance that covers the procedure.
“We are very excited about our 2023 conference, we have great speakers lined up, and we have the best vendors coming to show off their latest and greatest bariatric lifestyle products,” said Foundation CEO Laura Van Tuyl. “There will be something for everyone, pre-ops, post-ops, support team members, bariatric professionals.”
Van Tuyl adds, “We will have product samples, relationship-building activities, two nights of fun and ‘bling,’ a costume contest, awards, raffles, and giveaways – three days of education, motivation, and inspiration.”
Activities during the Making a Difference conference will include multiple educational breakout sessions, a 5K run/walk, a Bike with Bill bicycle ride, an Evening of Elegance, a fashion show, a Saturday night Gala Event, Starfish Awards, and much more.
For more details go to https://www.wlsfa.org/neworleans2023.
MORE ON THE WLSFA: The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America is a 501(c)3 charity that funds grants for weight loss surgery for patients medically referred to weight loss surgery, but who cannot afford to pay for the procedure nor have insurance to cover the costs. The WLSFA raises money through corporate and individual donations, by hosting fundraising events, and by bringing together like-minded WLS patients to pay it forward and help others get the medical treatments they need to escape lives connected to morbid obesity.
We are Saving Lives, One Grant at A Time
NOTE: The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America has earned the Guide Stars Platinum Seal of Transparency. The WLSFA board is a 100% Volunteer Organization with no paid executives or staff, and all are weight loss surgery patients, paying it forward since 2010.
Laura Van Tuyl
The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America
+1 971-322-5281
