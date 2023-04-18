Wild Rivers Waterpark is Bringing The Big Splash to Birthday Parties and Group Outings with Specialized Summer Packages for Southern Californians to Celebrate

California's Newest Waterpark announces celebration packages for birthdays, groups gatherings, team outings, and more

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) April 18, 2023

Wild Rivers Waterpark, California's newest waterpark, is thrilled to announce an epic new lineup of birthday and group events that are guaranteed to make big waves this summer and lasting memories for the years to come!

"Birthdays are a blast, and a bit of a tradition for some, at Wild Rivers Waterpark, as thrills await kids of all ages and sizes," says Kevin Kopeny, General Manager of Wild Rivers Waterpark. "We have people in their 40s who stop us in the park to share their birthday experience from their childhood, and others book parties hoping they can create that amazing experience for their kids that they experienced in their youth."

For younger party-goers, there's no shortage of activities and attractions. They can cool off in Cook's Cove, which features a tipping 800-gallon bucket of water, kickback in Castaway River and wind throughout the Waterpark, or they can take on the twists and turns of Tala and Mana, serpentine-shaped slides.

For teen party-goers, there are attractions offering a steeper sensation. They can begin their birthday bash by braving the Bora Bora Boomerango, which offers a wild and weightless experience, or they can tempt the peril of Pelican Plunge and tackle the tense tubes of Tiki's Revenge.

Wild Rivers Waterpark birthdays start at $799 for up to 10 guests and include park access, a reserved party area for up to one hour, pizza and beverages, a decorated birthday cake, and a gift for the birthday person. Additional guests can be purchased, and add-ons that provide extra options for eating and entertainment are available.

"Parents love Wild Rivers birthday parties because we handle many of the arrangements, from the waterpark experience and lunch to the cake and gift for the birthday boy or girl," says Kopeny. "They can arrive at Wild Rivers and enjoy the slides and tubes without worrying about taking care of all of the arrangements during the party, and that's a great relief for them."

For more information on Wild Rivers birthday parties, please visit http://www.Wildrivers.com/birthdays/ and share the information for your special event.

Wild Rivers also offers events for groups of 20 people or more who want to bring their sports team, family reunion, employees, or club participants out for a day in the sun. Prices are determined by the number of guests, and food discounts are available.

"Wild Rivers is in the heart of the OC Great Park, which welcomes tens of thousands of youth athletes for soccer, baseball, softball, hockey, lacrosse, and more each summer, and there's no better place to cool off after a tournament game or intense practice with the team than Wild Rivers," says Kopeny.

For more information on our group events, please visit http://www.Wildrivers.com/group/ and tell us a little bit about who your group is and when you want to enjoy our waterpark.

Stay tuned to learn more about Wild Rivers' newest ride. For other information, including details on season passes, please visit http://www.WildRivers.com.

About Wild Rivers Waterpark

Located in the heart of Irvine and the Orange County Great Park, Wild Rivers is California's favorite waterpark! Wild Rivers is dedicated to bringing our guests the best, most fun and exciting waterpark experience California has ever seen. The newly designed water park is over 20 acres, with 30 rides, a Lazy River, Wave Pool, and three restaurants. Wild Rivers is open weekends starting on May 6 and open daily starting Memorial Day! Season Passes and tickets, along with a full operating schedule, are available now at http://www.wildrivers.com.

