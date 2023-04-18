Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,242 in the last 365 days.

Ballet Folklórico Los Angelitos Touches Hearts of Audience

Celebrating our Hispanic Culture
By Saul Valentin

HOUSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 18, 2023, the Ballet Folklórico Los Angelitos performed at the Miller Outdoor Theater in front of 4,000 attendees. "This was a world-class performance which showcased a variety of traditional and historic dances not just from different regions throughout Mexico but also included interpretations of dances from Greece, Spain, Argentina and Ireland. The choreography and numerous costume changes were impressive. We cannot thank our partners enough for making this event possible. We especially want to thank Meg Booth, CEO of Performing Arts Houston, for working with us on this project. It was a grand success and we look forward to working with Performing Arts Houston on future projects", says Ben Mendez, Executive Director of Mariachi Festival.

The performers came from Casa Hogar Los Angelitos located in Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico. This orphanage teaches the kids ballet folklorico as part of their educational curriculum. The dancing helps them put behind them their past traumas and gives them leadership skills, social skills, and self-confidence. Houston was their last stop as they toured the United States.

"Los Angelitos were amazing, fantastic, and inspirational", says Mayte Weitzman, Public Relations Director for Goya Foods. "We were happy to be a sponsor and we will do so again. They put on an unbelievable show. Everyone should have the opportunity to see their talent in person. I cannot wait for them to come back next year."

"A special thanks to Paul Puente, Board Member of Houston First Corporation; Cissy Segall Davis, Managing Director of the Miller Outdoor Theatre; Nancy Nystrom, Founder of Casa Hogar Los Angelitos; JC Perez, Vice President - Marketing of Telemundo Houston; Gabriel Esparza, Publisher of Que Onda Magazine; Cesar Espinoza, Executive Director of FIEL; Ilsa Garcia, President of NHPO; and Eddie Gonzalez, Project Manager of MECA", says Macaria Mendez, Board Chair of Mariachi Festival. "Without these partners we would not have been successful."

Upcoming Mariachi Festival events include:
May 1-30 – National Youth Mariachi Vocal Competition
July 13 – Catrina Competition & Sponsor Reception
August 18-20 – 4th Annual Mariachi Festival @ the Wortham Theater

For information on sponsorships for the Mariachi Festival, go to www.MariachiFestival.com or contact us at 832-971-2471. Sponsorship starts at $500 for 8 seats.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballet-folklorico-los-angelitos-touches-hearts-of-audience-301800779.html

SOURCE Mariachi Festival

You just read:

Ballet Folklórico Los Angelitos Touches Hearts of Audience

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more