Ballet Folklórico Los Angelitos Touches Hearts of Audience

Celebrating our Hispanic Culture

By Saul Valentin

HOUSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 18, 2023, the Ballet Folklórico Los Angelitos performed at the Miller Outdoor Theater in front of 4,000 attendees. "This was a world-class performance which showcased a variety of traditional and historic dances not just from different regions throughout Mexico but also included interpretations of dances from Greece, Spain, Argentina and Ireland. The choreography and numerous costume changes were impressive. We cannot thank our partners enough for making this event possible. We especially want to thank Meg Booth, CEO of Performing Arts Houston, for working with us on this project. It was a grand success and we look forward to working with Performing Arts Houston on future projects", says Ben Mendez, Executive Director of Mariachi Festival.

The performers came from Casa Hogar Los Angelitos located in Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico. This orphanage teaches the kids ballet folklorico as part of their educational curriculum. The dancing helps them put behind them their past traumas and gives them leadership skills, social skills, and self-confidence. Houston was their last stop as they toured the United States.

"Los Angelitos were amazing, fantastic, and inspirational", says Mayte Weitzman, Public Relations Director for Goya Foods. "We were happy to be a sponsor and we will do so again. They put on an unbelievable show. Everyone should have the opportunity to see their talent in person. I cannot wait for them to come back next year."

"A special thanks to Paul Puente, Board Member of Houston First Corporation; Cissy Segall Davis, Managing Director of the Miller Outdoor Theatre; Nancy Nystrom, Founder of Casa Hogar Los Angelitos; JC Perez, Vice President - Marketing of Telemundo Houston; Gabriel Esparza, Publisher of Que Onda Magazine; Cesar Espinoza, Executive Director of FIEL; Ilsa Garcia, President of NHPO; and Eddie Gonzalez, Project Manager of MECA", says Macaria Mendez, Board Chair of Mariachi Festival. "Without these partners we would not have been successful."

Upcoming Mariachi Festival events include:

May 1-30 – National Youth Mariachi Vocal Competition

July 13 – Catrina Competition & Sponsor Reception

August 18-20 – 4th Annual Mariachi Festival @ the Wortham Theater

For information on sponsorships for the Mariachi Festival, go to www.MariachiFestival.com or contact us at 832-971-2471. Sponsorship starts at $500 for 8 seats.

SOURCE Mariachi Festival