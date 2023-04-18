Symfonx unveils custom, personalized Art Panels for IKEA Symonisk Frame audio speakers

Finally, IKEA's speakers can look as good as they sound as Symfonx.com steps up to the plate to offer a line of decorative accessories for IKEA/Sonos Symfonisk line of audio speakers. Individuals can now take personalization to the next level with the Symfonx Speaker Covers and Art Panels, designed to make it easy to swap out covers to fit each person's mood or style.

Symfonx has unveiled a game-changing way to change out and upgrade the generic IKEA Symfonisk speaker covers, an answer for those looking to ditch the cookie-cutter and turn to designs that express who they are as a person.

IKEA, in partnership with Sonos, created a critically-acclaimed line of Sonos-compatible audio speakers, and the Symfonisk Frame Speaker is proving to be a global favorite. It was designed from the outset to be personalized, but IKEA's limited selection of choices in art has created the perfect opportunity for Symfonx and its new line of Art Panels - bespoke artistic expressions capturing individuals' moods, decor, special occasions, and more.

"Today's consumers are less concerned about fitting in, and more concerned about standing out. Building their own personal brand – and owning things that reflect their personality, values, and tastes – is more important than ever. So it's no surprise that personalized products are more popular than ever before. That's where Symfonx fits in and stands out" said David Clarke, CEO of Symfonx.

Customers take their Symfonisk Frame speaker to the next level by uploading their favorite pictures or art in an interactive personalization process. In turn, Symfonx prints the image on acoustically transparent fabric which is then stretched over the Art Panel’s backer board.

The Art Panels are magnetized using Symfonx's totally unique MagPin attachment method, allowing individuals to swap from one Symfonx Art Panel to another in seconds – without any tool required.

For customers who have the IKEA Symfonisk Bookshelf speaker, Symfonx has created a broad line of alternative covers for them, too. One of the top-rated Bookshelf Speaker Covers is the Silk Road art, an elegant and serene upgrade for any IKEA Symfonisk bookshelf speaker. The subtle design incorporates an environmentally-friendly textile from a major US manufacturer and adds a natural feel that will complement and enhance a wide range of decors, from traditional to contemporary.

Woven Naturals, another must-have, creates a cozy atmosphere with this eco-friendly speaker front upgrade. The textile we incorporate into this design is woven with 80% recycled paper and 20% polyester made from recycled PET bottles. Using waste as a resource takes us one step closer to a more sustainable future.

Symfonx prides itself on sourcing its materials from suppliers in the US. And customers are assured that each order is backed by a guarantee of top quality and exceptional support.

Individuals may visit symfonx.com for the complete catalog of products offered by Symfonx. Others who wish to learn more about Symfonx may check out its social channels for more information.

Symfonx is a company based in the USA and provides aftermarket products. Symfonx is not affiliated with Sonos or IKEA.

IKEA is a registered trademark owned by INTER-IKEA SYSTEMS B.V.

Sonos is a registered trademark owned by Sonos, Inc.

