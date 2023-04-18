Pet Parents® Releases PetTergent®, the First Laundry Detergent for Pets

PetTergent® uses pet-safe ingredients to effectively clean laundry, lift stains, and remove pet odor, all without toxins, irritants, or unsafe chemicals.

ANKENY, Iowa, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pet Parents® has once again improved the quality of pet product offerings by releasing the first laundry detergent for pets. Patent-pending PetTergent® is specifically formulated to break down and fight pet-specific odors, stains, and soils for fresh and clean furbaby laundry using vet-approved, pet-safe scents.

Human detergents can include toxic ingredients like bleach, ammonia, or formaldehyde, as well as fragrances, which can be passed to your furbaby when they chew on their favorite toy or snuggle with their softest blankie after it has been washed. PetTergent® uses enzymes and pet-safe surfactants to effectively clean laundry, lift stains, and remove pet odors, all without toxins, irritants, or unsafe chemicals.

PetTergent's® concentrated formula can be used for both human and pet laundry and works for both high-efficient and standard washing machines. The formula helps whiten and clean laundry without the need for boosters or presoaking.

Mikaela Stanley, Product Manager at Pet Parents® commented: "Our mission at Pet Parents® is to help furbabies live longer, healthier, & happier lives by creating products, services, and an information platform to solve every day pet parenting needs. With that in mind, we created PetTergent® to help pet parents keep their furbaby's environment fresh and hygienic without risking pet sensitivities that come with harsh chemicals and bold fragrances."

Created with furbabies and pet parents in mind, PetTergent® includes these premium features to ensure the best experience.

90%+ bio-based ingredients make laundry safer for the furbabies and the environment--no dyes, parabens, phosphates, and other harmful ingredients.

SebumDestroyer™ lifts the oil that causes "dog smell" out of fabric for fresh and clean laundry.

Vet-approved, pet-safe scents will not irritate a furbaby's sensitive nose or cause allergies.

OdorArmor™ neutralizes pet odors by attaching itself to ammonia and sodium molecules in urine and feces.

Meticulously testing ensures it works for different soils, smells, and laundry load sizes.

PetTergent® is available at petparentsbrand.com now.

Pet Parents® began its journey in the beginning of 2016 & continues to grow every year. Recognized by Inc. 5000 for being one of the fastest-growing companies in America in 2020 and 2021, Pet Parents® creates products to help pet parents raise their pets from birth to senior years, keeping their homes clean and pet families happy and healthy. Their brand & product lines are at the crossing point of two macro pet industry trends: the humanization of pets with a focus on healthcare.

Learn more about Pet Parents® at https://petparentsbrand.com/.

Follow Pet Parents® on social: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and TikTok.

Media Contact

Lindsay Mayland, Pet Parents®, 1 (515) 800-2390, press@petparentsbrand.com

Facebook

SOURCE Pet Parents®