Assisted Living Arcadia, CA - Trinity Hills Estates is Now Offering Tours for Its Hospice Care Homes

Known for a low staff-to-resident ratio, tours provide prospective residents and families with firsthand look at services provided by Trinity Hills Estates.
ARCADIA, CA, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trinity Hills Estates, an assisted living Arcadia, CA, is now providing home tours to individuals and families who are interested in exploring their facilities. Known for having a unique and disruptively low staff-to-resident ratio, these home tours are intended to provide prospective residents and their loved ones with a firsthand look at the exceptional services and amenities provided by Trinity Hills Estates.
As mentioned, a stark difference between Trinity Hills Estates and other assisted living homes is its low staff-to-resident ratio of just 1:3, meaning there is one staff member caring for at most three residents. Common in this industry is a ratio of 1:15, meaning one staff member is responsible for 15 residents.
"For us, genuine and real care is important, and we don’t want to cut corners by having staff burnt out or having residents just checked up on once every five to six hours. Here, we want to make sure residents receive real care, real attention, and sufficient time for their personal needs. Residents are people, important people, and not just items on a checklist," according to a company spokesperson.
Besides the low staff-to-resident ratio of just 1:3, Trinity Hills Estates provides personalized care plans, tailored dining, wellness programs, round-the-clock support, dementia care, and social activities. Though they are an assisted living Arcadia CA, the facilities are more homelike than what many imagine. Cozy, safe, and warm are words often used to describe their homes. These beautiful homes are replete with outdoor gardens, patios, and a spacious interior. And of course, they’re well-kept, organized, and clean.
The community's services are tailored to each resident's specific needs and preferences. Chefs prepare delicious and nutritious meals while residents dine in the company of their peers. To promote physical, mental, and emotional well-being, the community provides a variety of wellness programs, such as fitness classes, outdoor activities, one-on-one companionship engagements, music therapy, and meditation.
During the night, staff are employed 24/7 to make sure residents are safe and checked on even while they sleep. Before sleeping, however, residents are often socializing through game nights, movie nights, and group outings to promote a sense of community. The staff offers valuable care to support a safe and welcoming environment, allowing residents to live their best lives.
Prospective residents and their loved ones who are interested can tour the community's elegant living spaces, including the bedrooms, which are all private. They can also meet the friendly staff members who are known for providing remarkable care and support at Trinity Hills Estates. Touring the homes can help provide a comprehensive overview of the community's offerings.
"Trinity Hills Estates is committed to providing first-rate and real care to seniors in and around Arcadia, CA. Residents are people with real feelings and real needs. We want them to feel heard, known, and cared for. It's a calling to care for the elderly, and we're here to change elderly care for the better. So we're thrilled to now offer home tours to anyone who wishes to learn more about our community and what we do," according to a company spokesperson.
Individuals and families interested in scheduling a home tour at Trinity Hills Estates can call the community's admissions office at (626) 320-8635 or visit the Trinity Hills Estates website at https://www.trinityhillsestates.com/.
About Trinity Hills Estates
Trinity Hills Estates, an assisted living Arcadia CA, is an elderly care community. For seniors looking for a comfortable and supportive environment, the community provides personalized care plans and dining, wellness programs, and luxury accommodations. Trinity Hills Estates is staffed with highly trained professionals who are committed to providing each resident with competent care and support. Visit www.trinityhillsestates.com for more information on assisted living in Arcadia, California.
