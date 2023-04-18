PopKanon Releases Their Second Single “Slippin” Featuring Soul Singer Nef

Nef Delivers a Stunning Performance Capturing the Pain, Sorrow and Optimism of the Song
Everyone can interpret the music and words differently. It is not meant to be a personal story. Nef captured the intensity I felt that night when I wrote the lyrics.”
— Morten From PopKanon
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Slippin” is about the everyday personal battles when you have to let something go and move on. The lyrics were written during one of those sleepless nights and depicts a personal struggle of losing a loved one. It is about how life can feel empty and unfair at times. Writing is therapy. Music is therapy.
“Slippin” is the second release from the Norwegian songwriter trio, PopKanon. It is an emotional and melancholic pop song. Sadness can impact all of us throughout life one way or another. It can be due to loss of a friend or a loved one, a relationship break-up or another blue event. For many, sadness can be an everyday struggle. It is a topic that is hard to talk about and hard to cope with, particularly alone.
The single was released on April 18, 2023, and is the follow up to the debut song “Brothers”, from December 17, 2022. American soul singer, Nef, featured on “Brothers”, is the vocalist also on “Slippin”. She delivers a stunning performance capturing the pain, sorrow and optimism of the song.
The music video for “Slippin” will be released on May 2. The music video was intentionally shot in black and white by Film Director Patrick Abella to capture the mood of the song. The scenes are from a historic building, an old hangout spot for the infamous Al Capone, in the south loop of Chicago.
“Slippin” was mixed and mastered at Pressure Point Studios with the expertise of the award-winning sound engineer Slavic Livins.
The single can be streamed on all platforms including Spotify, iTunes, YouTube and Deezer. Links to all platforms: LinkTree PopKanon.
For more information, please email sounds@popkanon.com.
About PopKanon.
PopKanon is a songwriting / production company founded by Paal Bay Braathen, Morten Collier Gabrielsen, and Tomas Jensen in 2020. Their hope is to excite and inspire fans through their music, featuring both up-and-coming and established artists.
