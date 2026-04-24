Grunge is Back, 'NeverForgotten' an Emotional Tribute to a Loved One by Norwegian Songwriter Trio Popkanon

You are never NeverForgotten

NeverForgotten feels like a memory you never let go of. Like a prayer you didn’t know you still had.” — Morten from Popkanon

CHICAGO/IL/USA, IL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Alternative grunge track is inspired by the sounds of the 90s. The tune starts with a stripped-down military drum accompanied by raw distorted guitars. The instruments create a beautiful bedding of sounds that builds with anticipation. The strong beautiful vocals are calling out almost like a religious and gospel like way for a loved one with a promise that the person will never be forgotten. The song is inspired by themes of loss and remembrance; it captures the feeling of coming to terms with a loss and also the need to move forward. The song is a tribute. A special love will also be there but over time it shapes into a different form.Popkanon is known for their genre-blending approach. Previous tracks have had various genres like Indie Rock, R&B, Soul, Electronica, Reggaeton and others. This time the songwriters from Norway are going back to their inspirations from their teens when grunge hit the music scene hard. Many of the prior releases have received praise by journalists and some of the songs have been on rotation on major radio stations. "Bar Colombia" was the most played song on the Oslo radio station Radio Latin-Amerika during the summer of 2023. "Save Your Cry" followed suit as one of the most played songs on the same radio station in 2024. On Spotify the Indie Rock Songs “Tel-Aviv Station” with soul singer “Nef” from Indianapolis and “Midnite Sun” with indie singer Emma Butterworth from Chicago are gaining more and more attention.Popkanon is on a musical journey and going a different direction than most artists and songwriters. In this day and age the algorithms calls for consistency for search engines for songs and artists to be discovered. But Popkanon wants each song to have its own life and legs to stand on despite what any programming tools recommends. Let the song and music speak for itself and let the listener decide over the search engines.You can stream “NeverForgotten” on Spotify, iTunes, and all other major streaming services. To listen to the song, click on this link . To learn more about Popkan click here The song has been mixed and mastered by the award-winning sound engineer from Chicago, Slavic Livins. The song is live on all streaming platforms.PopkanonPopkanon Sounds LLCsounds@popkanon.com

Popkanon Video Midnite Sun

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