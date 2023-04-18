Mindstamp Integrates With Shopify to Bring Interactive Video Shopping to Online Businesses

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindstamp, a leading interactive video platform, has announced its integration with Shopify, a leading e-commerce platform, to provide online businesses with a powerful new tool to boost sales and engage with customers. This integration enables businesses to add products to their videos through various interactive elements such as images, buttons, hotspots, and more. Allowing viewers to seamlessly complete purchases.
Through the use of Mindstamp's platform, online businesses can now take their video content to the next level by allowing customers to shop in-video without leaving their experience. With the click of a button, customers can add products to their in-video shopping cart, see their cart during the experience, and complete their purchase with ease.
"We are excited to be integrating with Shopify to provide online businesses with a new and innovative way to engage with their customers," said Scott Engelhardt, Head of Engineering at Mindstamp. "By adding shoppable elements to their videos, businesses can now create a more immersive and engaging shopping experience for their customers, leading to increased sales and customer satisfaction."
The integration of Mindstamp's interactive video platform with Shopify's e-commerce capabilities offers a range of benefits to businesses using the platform. Some of these benefits include:
• Improved engagement
Interactive videos are more engaging than traditional videos and can help capture the attention of customers for longer periods.
• Increased sales
By adding in-video shopping capabilities, customers can easily purchase products while watching the video, resulting in increased sales and revenue for businesses.
• Enhanced customer experience
Interactive videos allow businesses to create a more personalized and engaging experience for customers, leading to increased customer satisfaction.
• Greater brand recognition
By creating interactive videos that showcase their products, businesses can increase brand recognition and awareness.
The integration of Mindstamp and Shopify is now available to all Mindstamp users with Shopify stores. For more information about this integration and the benefits it offers, please visit the Mindstamp website or sign up for a free trial.
