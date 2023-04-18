Think Research to Present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on April 26th, 2023

TORONTO, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation THNK ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce that Sachin Aggarwal will present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Wednesday April, 26th from 11:00AM to 11:30AM.

A copy of the presentation will be available in the Investor section at www.thinkresearch.com following the conference.

About the Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

When?

Tuesday April 25, 2023-Wednesday April 26, 2023

8:30 AM-4:30 PM ET

Where?

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building

255 Front St W

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 2W6

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, as well as advisory on direct investing, company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

Questions?

Karen Li

Manager, Marketing and Communications

Email: kli@bloomburton.com

Anna Jung

Event Coordinator

Email: ajung@bloomburton.com

Brian Bloom

Chairman & CEO

Email: bbloom@bloomburton.com

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, to facilitate better health care outcomes. The Company gathers, develops, and delivers knowledge-based solutions globally to customers which typically includes enterprise clients, hospitals, health regions, healthcare professionals, and / or governments. The Company has gathered a significant amount of data by building its repository of knowledge through its network and group of companies, including acquired companies.

Think licenses its solutions to over 13,000 facilities for over 300,000 primary care, acute care, and long-term care doctors, nurses and pharmacists that rely on the content and data provided by Think to support their practices. Millions of patients and residents annually receive better care due to the essential data that Think produces, manages and delivers.

In addition, the Company collects and manages pharmaceutical and clinical trial data via the BioPharma Services entity that Think acquired on September 10, 2021. BioPharma Services is a leading provider of bioequivalence and Phase 1 clinical research services to pharmaceutical companies globally. Think's other services include a network of digital-first primary care clinics and medical clinics that provide elective surgery. Visit: www.thinkresearch.com .

