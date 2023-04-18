Vivid Clear Rx Earns Utilization Management Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance

Vivid Clear Rx, a national pharmacy benefit manager, announced today that it has earned the Utilization Management Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

NCQA's Utilization Management accreditation is a quality assessment program that focuses on consumer protection and customer service improvement. Standards recognize organizations that have open access networks and can improve service quality and utilize customized structures to meet purchaser needs.

"At Vivid Clear Rx, we are focused on helping employer groups access affordable pharmacy benefits that best support their employees' health needs," said Jessica Ringena, president of Vivid Clear Rx. "The NCQA accreditation further demonstrates our commitment to delivering best-in-the-industry service and care to our members and clients, and we are proud to be recognized for these efforts."

"Achieving NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation demonstrates that Vivid Clear Rx has the systems, process and personnel in place to conduct utilization management in accordance with the strictest quality standards," said Margaret E. O'Kane, president of NCQA.

Founded in 2020, Vivid Clear Rx offers an open network of more than 62,000 pharmacies nationwide and is committed to delivering clear intentions and clear savings to its clients and members. The pharmacy benefit manager has one of the highest net promoter scores in the industry with a 97 ranking. To learn more about Vivid Clear Rx, visit www.vividclearrx.com.

Vivid Clear Rx is a different kind of pharmacy benefit manager. Built on the traditions of its parent company, Hy-Vee, Inc., Vivid Clear Rx promotes transparent pricing, outstanding customer service, healthy lifestyles and quality services and solutions. The Vivid Clear Rx team brings decades of pharmacy experience, insights and relationships so clients get the value, clarity and savings they deserve. For more information, visit www.vividclearrx.com

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006229/en/