Pastor’s Devotional Book Heads to the City of Angels for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

“The burden of sin takes us to the muddy bottom of death. There is not enough money anywhere to buy our way out.”
— Dr. Jim Furbee
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jim Furbee’s Drawing from the Living Water: A Daily Devotional from the Holy Scriptures delves into the profound meanings of selected Bible verses which are accompanied by stunning illustrations by Karl Kasmire and friends. The inspiring devotional will be gracing the shelves of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books slated for April 23-24 at the University of Southern California as part of Bookmarc Alliance’s book exhibit.
Jim Furbee, affectionately nicknamed "Beans," was raised in Paden City, West Virginia by the Ohio River, where his childhood was filled with adventure, akin to that of characters like Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn. He went on to earn multiple degrees in education, including a Bachelor's from San Diego State, 3 Master's from the University of Northern Colorado and Sacramento State, and a Doctorate, before retiring as Professor Emeritus from Sierra College in 2006. Throughout his career, Jim felt a strong calling from the Holy Spirit to teach and share his love for education. More recently, in 2016, he was ordained as the Pastor of Men's Ministries at Calvary Chapel Roseville, where he continues spreading God's Word as a faithful ambassador of Jesus Christ.
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.