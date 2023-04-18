Surplus Real Estate Auction Announced

19 Casey's Vacant Buildings/Land Sell Online May 22-24

HOUSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors, business owners and entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to acquire properties across 6 Midwestern states in an online auction of surplus Casey's retail store properties. The properties are located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin.

The auction is being conducted by Williams & Williams Real Estate Auctioneers, in partnership with real estate broker JLL. Williams & Williams and JLL have worked together in a strategic alliance since 2013.

"Many of these sites are in premium locations on hard corners, near highways or strong growth corridors," said Donna Kolius, Executive Vice President at JLL. Kolius said surplus retail properties are often due to acquisitions in the same markets or leftover land after developing new stores. Kolius said most of the properties come with some use restrictions relating to food and fuel sales. "These are great locations for offices, retail, or businesses such as real estate, insurance or other end-user services."

The auctions will take place over a 3-day period according to Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President of Williams & Williams. "Prior to the auction, the properties with structures will be open for public inspection. We ask bidders to call or visit the website to locate the date and time of inspections."

Bidding opens at 10am Monday May 22nd and auctions begin closing around 12pm Wednesday May 24. High bidders will go under contract immediately following the auction and will need to submit 10% earnest money deposit. Properties are sold as is, with no contingencies. View all of the auctions at https://www.williamsaution.com/caseys or call 800.801.8003 for more information.

SOURCE Williams & Williams Real Estate Auctions