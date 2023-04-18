Historical Affairs programs, May 2023

(DOVER, Del. — April 18, 2023) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will be sponsoring 10 special programs during the month of May 2023. A full schedule is included below. Except where noted, all programs are free and open to the public. Reservations are required for some of the programs. Go to the following link for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2023/03/28/hca-programs-may-2023/.

The Dover English Country Dancers will present demonstrations at The Old State House on May 6, 2023 as part of the Dover Days Festival.

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs special programs, May 2023

Dover Days Festival. Celebration of Delaware history from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. featuring historical re-enactments, parade, maypole dancing, walking tours, pet parade, arts and crafts, music and more. Events are primarily based in downtown Dover locations including the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Johnson Victrola Museum, and The Old State House where the Dover English Country Dancers will conduct demonstrations at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. 302-744-5054.

Dover Days at Woodburn. The home of Delaware’s governor will be open for guided tours during this celebration of Delaware history. 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Woodburn: The Governor’s Residence, 151 Kings Highway S.W., Dover. 302-739-5656.

Dover Days at the John Dickinson Plantation. Activities include tours and demonstrations on preserving food in the 18th century at the smokehouse. Part of the Dover Days Festival. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ John Dickinson Plantation, 340 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 302-739-3277 or mailto:JDPmuseum@delaware.gov.

“Buena Vista Spring Event.” Enjoy a spring day at Buena Vista, built by former U.S. Secretary of State John M. Clayton in 1847. Activities include workshops by the Sunshine Plein Air Artists and tours of the house and gardens (first-come, first-served); self-guided trail walks; and the opportunity to plant a flower to take home. Photography and picnicking are welcome. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Buena Vista: A Delaware Country Estate, 661 S. Dupont Highway (Route 13), New Castle. 10 a.m.¬–3 p.m. 302-323-4430.

Demonstrations by the Thistledown Fiber Arts Guild. Program explores spinning, weaving, knitting and other fabric arts. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ John Dickinson Plantation, 340 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover. Event held in the mansion dining room. 1–3 p.m. 302-739-3277 or mailto:JDPmuseum@delaware.gov.

“A Day in Old New Castle.” The oldest house and garden tour in the nation includes programs at the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum and the New Castle Green. Downtown New Castle. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Admission free at the New Castle Court House Museum. Admission charge at other venues. 302-322-5774.

“Life at Sea” and “Wreck of the DeBraak.” Day-long series of activities exploring life at sea in the 18th century, plus an in-depth presentation on the sinking of H.M.S. DeBraak at 2 p.m. (weather dependent). Presented in conjunction with the Cape May-Lewes Ferry’s Maritime Day 2023. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. 10 a.m.–4:15 p.m. Free admission. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

“Lost Off Lewes: The British Warship DeBraak.” Special tour explores the history, artifacts and surviving hull section of this 18th-century shipwreck. Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. 4 p.m. Limited seating. Admission $15 (cash or check only). For reservations, e-mail zmuseum@delaware.gov or call 302-645-1148.

“Well Seasoned Heirlooms.” In this virtual series, Historic-Site Interpreter Kimberly Fritsch of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum shines a spotlight on the practices, recipes and women throughout Delaware history as they speak to us through their food. Program streamed live via Zoom. Noon. Free but registration required. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

“Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site: Touring the Homestead.” Join historical interpreters for this introductory program on the history of the Cooch’s Bridge homestead. Learn about some of the individuals who lived on the property, how they shaped the land around them and how the location’s landscape contributed to national history. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site, 961 S. Old Baltimore Pike, Newark. Tours at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Limit 20 visitors per tour. Free but reservations required. 302-922-7116 or mailto:CBmuseum@delaware.gov.

Remaining division programs in April 2023

In addition, the division will be presenting the following programs during the remainder of April. Go to the following link for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2023/03/07/division-programs-in-april-2023/.

“Hollywood History at the Court House: ‘The Conspirator.’ ” Screening of the 2010 film “The Conspirator,” a historical drama of the story of Mary Surratt, the only female conspirator charged and executed for her participation in the Lincoln assassination. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. 6:30 p.m. For reservations, email Cynthia.Snyder@delaware.gov.

“Earth Day — Horseshoe Crabs and You.” Earth Day program explores the history, uses and benefits of the horseshoe crab, Delaware Bay’s unofficial mascot. Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. 2 p.m. Free admission but, due to space restrictions, reservations required by April 20. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Christina River Watershed Cleanup. Celebrate Earth Day by volunteering for the 31st annual Christina River Watershed Cleanup. Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site’s Cooch-Dayett Mill, 904 Old Baltimore Pike, Newark. Other New Castle County sites also available. 8–11 a.m. Space is limited and registration required. 302-307-2757.

“Celebrate Earth Day, BEE AWARE !” New Castle native, Thomas Lunt, owner of Ft. Casimir Honey Co. and Apiary, will speak on the importance of bees in the ecosystem and the need to save these pollinators. Products from the Ft. Casimir Honey Co. will be available for purchase. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. 1 p.m. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

“Well Seasoned Heirlooms.” In this virtual series, Historic-Site Interpreter Kimberly Fritsch of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum shines a spotlight on the practices, recipes and women throughout Delaware history as they speak to us through their food. Program streamed live via Zoom and on the New Castle Court House Museum’s Facebook page. Noon. Free but Zoom registration required. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

“Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site: Touring the homestead.” Join historical interpreters for this introductory program on the history of the Cooch’s Bridge homestead. Learn about some of the individuals who lived on the property, how they shaped the land around them and how the location’s landscape contributed to national history. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site, 961 S. Old Baltimore Pike, Newark. Tours at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Limit 20 visitors per tour. Free admission but reservations required. 302-922-7116 or mailto:CBmuseum@delaware.gov.

“Lafayette’s Farewell Tour.” Program by Dr. Patricia Maclay on the Marquise de Lafayette’s last tour in America in 1824 which included two stops in New Castle where he visited friends and was celebrated by the town. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. 1:30 p.m. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the five museums of the State of Delaware — the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum — tell the story of the First State’s contributions to the history and culture of the United States. Through tours, exhibits and special programs, the museums shine a spotlight on Delaware’s unique history and the diverse people who came to live there. The museums are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The New Castle Court House Museum and the John Dickinson Plantation are partner sites of the First State National Historical Park. The Old State House is located on the Dover Green, another partner site of the park. Go to the following for a long-term calendar of division-sponsored events.

The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is an agency of the State of Delaware. The division enhances Delaware’s quality of life by preserving the state’s unique historical heritage, fostering community stability and economic vitality and providing educational programs and assistance to the public on Delaware history. The division’s diverse array of services includes operation of five museums, administration of the State Historic Preservation Office, conservation of the State’s archaeological and historic-objects collections, operation of a conference center and management of historic properties across the state. Primary funding for division programs and services is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, a federal agency. However, the contents and opinions expressed in the division’s programs and services do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Department of the Interior.

