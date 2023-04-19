"The Computer Will See You Now" - Doctors might no longer be needed for diagnosis

The Future of Diagnosis: A.I. Challenges a common practice in Medicine
Adding artificial intelligence will lead to better and faster diagnosis for a much wider range of conditions.”
— Greg Powell
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Broad spectrum blood testing and artificial intelligence will routinely provide medical diagnosis in the near future according to a new report from Howe Sound Research. “SMART IN VITRO DIAGNOSTICS. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FOR IVD MARKETS” looks at the current market situation and forecasts double digit growth. “We have already seen how multiplex testing is displacing other test methods in infectious disease diagnostics. Adding artificial intelligence will lead to better and faster diagnosis for a much wider range of conditions” according to Greg Powell, President of Howe Sound Research.
The report explores recent developments in artificial intelligence, genomics, and costs that affect the market outlook. “A number of factors are all coming together at once that will change how medicine is practiced. In Vitro Diagnostics and Artificial Intelligence will be playing a much bigger role in the future.” said Mr Powell. “Artificial intelligence is coming into use much faster than expected. The use in medical diagnosis is just starting in image analysis where AI is already helping Radiologists and Pathologists. We are expecting this trend to move into mainstream In Vitro Diagnostics more quickly than previously thought.”
"Several important trends in technology are driving down the costs of testing and providing more results from a single test. This has very broad implications for medical care and for the way that diagnosis is carried out. Artificial Intelligence will be changing this situation even more." said Mr. Powell.
Howe Sound Research specializes in research for the diagnostics Industry. The company provides market research services to most of the major companies in the industry. The company has available over 30 separate reports on various segments of diagnostic products and services. This latest report “SMART IN VITRO DIAGNOSTICS. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FOR IVD MARKETS” is available from their website at
