D.I.T. Art Kits for Chicagoland Residents Aged 55+ Combine Creativity & Connection

EVANSTON, Ill., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new program for Chicagoland residents aged 55 and better is designed to support their wellness with a unique combination of at-home creative art projects supported by an online community. The program, called Do it Together (D.I.T). Art Community Kits in a Box is the latest offering for older adults from Evanston, Illinois-based Mather, an 82+-year-old not-for-profit organization that's dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well.SM

Those who sign up to receive a complimentary D.I.T. Art Kit will get a box delivered to their home, containing the materials and instructions for six unique fiber arts projects. Participants work on a new project every week with opportunities to join a weekly online instructional session, while also engaging together on a dedicated Facebook page.

"The program is designed specifically to support participant wellness through creativity—which is a powerful tool—as well as through learning something new and being part of a community," says Cate O'Brien, PhD, Senior Vice President, Mather. "Older adults who actively participate in creative pursuits have shown improved physical and mental health."

Chicagoland residents aged 55 and up can register before May 24, 2023, for the upcoming complimentary D.I.T. Art Kits session, at www.mather.com/programs/dit-art-kits.

Projects in the D.I.T Art Kits include Tissue Paper Dyeing on Silk, Shibori Dip Dyeing and Shibori Immersion Dyeing with Color Pigment, Weaving, Fabric-Wrapped Jewelry, and Foraged Weaving, plus a bonus project.

"Mather is a mission-driven organization, and we're excited to announce these arts kits as one of our newest initiatives aimed at sharing meaningful quality programming with older adults in the Chicagoland area," explains O'Brien.

Each D.I.T. Art Kit is designed for beginners and experts alike. During the virtual Zoom learning sessions, everyone can learn at their own pace, ask questions, and build lasting connections. Participants are encouraged to share their work on the dedicated Facebook page to ensure the creativity doesn't stop once a project is finished and the conversations and connections continue.

Mather will ship up to 1,000 free D.I.T. Art Kits to participants in late May, with instructional, online meetups beginning June 6, 2023.

