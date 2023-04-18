Norwich Technologies Proudly Announces B Corp Certification

Norwich Technologies and their business units – including Norwich Solar, Norwich EV and RunTime Solar – join the ranks of purpose-led businesses that meet high verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

White River Junction, Vt., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Since the company's start in 2011, the mission of Norwich Technologies has been to develop clean, renewable energy solutions while supporting local job creation, increasing energy independence, reducing pollution, following socially responsible business practices, and creating a positive work experience for employees.

Norwich Technologies develops, commercializes, and deploys forward-looking clean energy innovations for commercial, community, and utility customers. The largest business segment within the company is Norwich Solar, whose mission is to advance the integration and deployment of affordable solar power for regional organizations enabling them to improve their triple bottom line – financial, social and environmental.

More than measuring simply how many kilowatts of clean energy the company builds each year, Norwich Technologies is committed to measure the impacts to all of our stakeholders: employees, investors, customers, vendors and the communities in which we work. The vision of B Corp standards is embedded into every aspect of the businesses and the annual assessment will serve as a tool for constant improvement and goal-setting to increase positive impact.

Norwich Technologies is in good company with thousands of other businesses around the world that are committed to using business as a force for good. This new type of corporation – the B Corporation – is purpose-driven and creates benefit for all stakeholders, not just shareholders. Together, B Corps envision a global economy that uses business as a force for good.

The B Corp verification process administered by the nonprofit, B Lab, measures a company's social and environmental performance. To become a Certified B Corporation, companies undergo a rigorous review of the impact of their operations and business model on their workers, customers, communities and environment, and must meet a minimum verified score on the B Impact Assessment.

Norwich Technologies is pleased to have passed the review process and celebrates being verified as meeting B Lab's high standards for social, economic and environmental impact. The company has updated their articles of incorporation codifying the legal commitment to stakeholder governance, and is demonstrating accountability and transparency by disclosing this record of performance in a public B Corp profile.

About Norwich Technologies

Norwich Technologies develops, commercializes, and deploys forward looking clean energy innovations for our commercial, community, and utility customers. From US Department of Energy R&D funded grants to hundreds of commercial solar and EV charging installations, Norwich Technologies' experience and services are supporting all communities' transition to a cleaner robust future.

Norwich Technologies is the parent company of Norwich Solar, RunTime Solar, and Norwich EV.

For more information, visit norwichtech.com, norwichsolar.com, runtimesolar.com, norwichEV.com

About B Lab

B Lab is a nonprofit organization that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. Its vision is that one day all companies compete not only to be the best in the world, but the Best for the World and as a result society will enjoy a more shared and durable prosperity. B Lab drives this systemic change by:

Building a global community of Certified B Corporations who meet the highest standards of verified, overall social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability;

Promoting Mission Alignment using innovative corporate structures like the benefit corporation to align the interests of business with those of society and to help high impact businesses be built to last;

Helping tens of thousands of businesses, investors, and institutions Measure What Matters, by using the B Impact Assessment and B Analytics to manage their impact -- and the impact of the businesses with whom they work -- with as much rigor as their profits;

Inspiring millions to join the movement through compelling story-telling through the digital platform B the Change. Bthechange.com

For more information, visit www.bcorporation.net

