Media Advisory: CMHC to release latest Housing Supply Report

OTTAWA, ON, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its bi-annual Housing Supply Report on Wednesday, April 19 at 8:30 AM ET. The release of the Housing Supply Report will be in addition to and coincide with CMHC's monthly Housing Starts and Completions Survey data for March, which will be released at the usual time of 8:15 AM ET.

CMHC's Housing Supply Report will provide a detailed analysis of new housing construction trends during 2022 in Canada's six largest census metropolitan areas (CMAs):

Toronto

Vancouver

Montreal

Edmonton

Calgary

Ottawa

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation