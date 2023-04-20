SmartFaucets now funded by PACE in 22 states a government-backed financing program

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartFaucets is now funded by PACE in 22 states, a government-backed financing program payable under the property tax bill.
This means property owners make no payment for the first one to two years while saving on water, gas, electric, paper towels, and trash. (Estimated $100 in water, gas, electric savings per person per year.)
In addition, owners can use Section 179 to receive another $150 federal tax credit per unit installed.
This means $300 in the property owner's pocket for the first two years.
As utility rates and inflation escalate, SmartFaucets' savings escalate as the years go by.
SmartFaucets is a touchless faucet that combines motion sensors with a digital smart touchpad with preset temperature and timer to improve sanitation, convenience, and water conservation.
Its preset timer allows someone to fill up a cup, so water is not running while brushing their teeth, shaving, washing their face, or putting on contact lenses.
The other patented feature is preset temperature, which means no more adjustments of water temperature with filthy hands, improving sanitation, convenience, and water conservation.
This can amount to 6-8 gallons a day or 2000-3000 gallons per person per year.
Unlike most motion sensor faucets that only last 3-5 years, SmartFaucets have been lab-tested by IAPMO to handle 550,000 uses without failure, giving them a lifespan of 30 years if used 50 times a year.
This makes SmartFaucets one of the most reliable, durable, and even more economical than manual faucets in the long run with savings in water, gas, electric, paper towels, and trash.
