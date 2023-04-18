COINANALYST CORP. ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS AND AN OFFICER

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CoinAnalyst Corp. (the “Company”) today announces the resignation of the following officer and directors of the Company effective April 17, 2023:
i. Aaron Meckler as Chief Financial Officer of the Company;
ii. Richard Paolone as director of the Company;
iii. Daniel Nauth as director of the Company; and
iv. Jeffrey Paolone as director of the Company.
About CoinAnalyst Corp.:
CoinAnalyst provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform that enables investors in
the digital asset sector and other industries detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators.
The platform monitors and analyzes real-time data from the digital asset market. The software monitors news sources, tracks influencers, scans online social media, and provides sentiment analysis, forecast and trade signals on the top 300 digital assets (more are added regularly). Additionally, the software system provides news, price quotes, and allows for messaging.
The SaaS platform is accessed through a monthly subscription model, which ranges in price depending on whether the plan is basic, professional, or corporate. To learn more about CoinAnalyst: www.coinanalyst.tech
On behalf of the Company
Pascal Lauria
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: + 49 69 2648485 – 20
Email: contact@coinanalyst.tech
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.