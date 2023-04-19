IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartFaucets can help restaurants save thousands of $$$$dollars in paper towels and trash disposal labor costs per sink per year, as well as on water, gas, and electric bills.
With its patented Preset Timer technology, SmartFaucets defaults to a 5-second water shut-off, eliminating the need for restaurant staff to use paper towels to turn off the faucet handles. This saves $1 a day in paper towels, which equates to $365 per year.
Moreover, cutting half an hour of labor costs per day to dispose of trash translates to a saving of $10 a day, or $3,650 per year.
Unlike most touchless motion sensor faucets in the market, SmartFaucets is powered by a hydroelectric rechargeable battery that can be charged using a USB-C charger by kitchen cleaners. This eliminates battery failure and helps the environment by reducing the number of batteries that are disposed of every year.
In addition, SmartFaucets' touchless preset timer cuts off the water supply when it is not necessary.
By law, restaurant staff must scrub their hands for 20 seconds when water is not needed, resulting in an additional saving of $400 per year.
With these savings, SmartFaucets can pay for itself within a few months of usage. This can help restaurant owners increase their bottom line while also benefiting the environment.
