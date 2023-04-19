"Global Musician Steve Major Unveils Heartfelt Anthem 'TORN(РОЗДIЛЕНI)' to Raise Awareness on Ukraine Crisis"

"TORN" / "РОЗДIЛЕНI" is a poignant tribute to people who have felt powerless in the face of conflict.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global music artist and producer Steve Major is set to release his latest single, "TORN" / "РОЗДIЛЕНI" on April 25th, 2023, with two versions of the song: one in full English and the other featuring both English and Ukrainian lyrics. Major's new single aims to bring continued attention to the ongoing Ukraine crisis, a cause close to his heart as he has family ties and has spent much time living and working in the country. Following the success of his previous single, 'CAUSE I (2020),' which was filmed in Ukraine with a team of Ukrainian dancers, filmmakers, and stylists, Steve's latest release promises to deliver a powerful message. The upcoming music video for 'TORN,' which features scenes from the war, will be directed by renowned Ukrainian filmmaker Anton Popov and is set to be released by the end of the month. Steve Major's "TORN" / "РОЗДIЛЕНI" is not just a song, it's a call to action.
"TORN" / "РОЗДIЛЕНI" is a powerful song that resonates with people who have experienced feelings of powerlessness. In a world where it's challenging to know what to believe, innocent people caught in the middle of conflicts like the ongoing crisis in Ukraine suffer the most. Steve's song is a message of hope and solidarity with those who feel "Torn" and unable to act from where they are. It's a reminder that they are not alone despite the difficulties, and Steve stands with them. "TORN" / "РОЗДIЛЕНI" is a call to action to unite and support one another, especially those who have been affected by war and conflict. It's a message of empathy and compassion, a reflection of Steve's deep and personal connection to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, and a reminder that music can inspire change and make a difference.
Steve says, "I have many friends who have turned their lives upside down. I remember terrifying days last year when the attacks began and how difficult it was for me knowing that I had family and friends in areas that were being targeted. My song TORN / РОЗДIЛЕНI is for all the people who feel or have felt powerless. People who can't do anything from where they are – who feel Torn. In today's world, nobody knows what to believe, and the people who continue to suffer in this and any war are the innocent people who have no direct control and are not the reason for the conflict. Yet they suffer directly."
"TORN" / "РОЗДIЛЕНI" is a stunning musical masterpiece brought to life by an incredible team of talented professionals. Recorded at Noble Street Studios in Toronto, the same studio that housed the likes of Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes, this song was meticulously crafted with attention to every detail. To ensure the vocals were impeccable, Lorraine Lawson, a renowned vocal performance coach for artists such as Juno and Grammy winners and the cast of Schitt's Creek, provided vocal production assistance. Michael Jack, who has worked with renowned artists such as Hillary Duff, Nelly Furtado, The Trews, and U2, handled the song's mixing and additional production. Finally, "TORN" / "РОЗДIЛЕНI" was mastered by Peter Letros, former Chief Mastering Engineer at Sony Music Canada, to achieve the perfect balance and sound quality. The seamless collaboration of these talented individuals brought "TORN" / "РОЗДIЛЕНI" to life in a way that will leave you speechless.
"TORN" / "РОЗДIЛЕНI" will be available on all major streaming platforms on April 25th, allowing fans from all over the world to access the music and message behind it.
To learn more about Steve Major and his music, visit his website and Instagram page. Don't miss out on this powerful new release, which promises to unite and inspire people around the world.
About Steve Major
Canadian musician and performer Steve Major have been entertaining audiences of all ages for many years, showcasing his talents in various mediums such as professional theatre, film, TV, and international album releases via DEP/Universal Music. In addition to his successful career as a performer, Steve has also hosted the reality TV series "LOCAL LIVE CANADA™," a unique music competition that has given many aspiring artists a platform to showcase their talents.
Steve's first studio experience was with Sony Music Canada, which resulted in the release of a full-length studio album and a self-titled EP in early 2020. Known for his adventurous spirit, Steve has spent the past seven years traveling the world, performing his original material on land and onboard luxury cruise ships. As a principal male vocalist, Steve has led many different production shows, and he is currently the frontman for Royal Caribbean, starring in their signature shows on the largest cruise ship in the world, The Wonder of The Seas.
In 2020, Steve released his last single, "Cause I," which was well-received by his fans and critics alike. Now, he is gearing up to launch his newest track, "TORN" / "РОЗДIЛЕНI," on April 25th, 2023. With this highly anticipated release, Steve is poised to showcase his unique talents and musical style again. Fans can expect a powerful message and emotional resonance behind "TORN" / "РОЗДIЛЕНI," as Steve draws inspiration from his personal connection to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Be sure to mark your calendars and join Steve on his mission to support and inspire people through his music.
