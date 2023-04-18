FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 18, 2023

Missouri Veterans Commission Saving Veterans Money with Free Will Clinic

ST. ROBERT – What began as a simple idea in June 2022 to help Veterans and their families get their legal affairs in order has blossomed into an Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) initiative that has already saved Missouri’s heroes and their families over $1 million. MVC offers free will clinics to help Veterans and their spouses’ plan for their future. The average cost of testamentary documents needed in Missouri is $500, which the clinic provides at no charge.

In conjunction with Lowe Dreesen Miller, LLC, MVC will be drafting free wills, advanced directives, and powers of attorney for local Veterans and their spouses. The event will occur on May 11, 2023, at the St. Robert Municipal Building, 194 Eastlawn Ave, Suite H, St. Robert, MO 65584. The event is by appointment only; RSVPs must be received by May 5. To RSVP, call Scotty Allen at 573-522-4224 or email him at scotty.allen@mvc.dps.mo.gov. Appointments are for Missouri residents only.

“This initiative is helping Veterans and their families keep their hard-earned money in their pockets,” MVC Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff said. “MVC is always looking for ways to help Missouri’s Veterans, and these clinics are just one more way we can accomplish our mission.”

“We take great pride in serving our Veterans every day at our law firm, and this event just gives us another way to do that,” said David Lowe, Managing Partner of Lowe Dreesen Miller. “Our attorneys have more than 60 years of military experience and we are committed to serving our community and state in any way we can.”

The events are spearheaded by MVC’s General Counsel Scotty Allen, a Veteran himself. “Giving back to the military community is more than a profession for me; it is a passion,” Allen said. “I may plan these events, but they would not be possible without the help of local law firms like Lowe Dreesen Miller, LLC.”

In order to provide these free services, the initiative relies on volunteer attorneys. Interested attorneys can contact Allen at 573-522-4224 or scotty.allen@mvc.dps.mo.gov. For information on future will clinics, follow the MVC on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for Veterans, seamlessly integrated with the Veteran community, emphasizing a culture of transparency and excellence. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov