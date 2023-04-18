Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Scholarship Program Returns for a Second Year

World’s largest barbecue concept provides scholarships to students seeking higher education and offers graduation deals

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last year, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit furthered its dedication to local communities by launching a scholarship program for aspiring college students. Building off its initial success, the brand is bringing back this program for young fans of Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to look forward to.

The Dickey’s Barbecue Scholarship Program is an achievement-based scholarship that is awarded to five lucky students who meet specific criteria. Students will be recognized for their hard work and ability to lead and serve through their studies. Scholarship recipients will receive $1,000 from Dickey’s to apply toward their college tuition.

The application enrollment period is open from April 15 through July 15, 2023.

A one-page essay must be submitted alongside the application. In the essay, applicants should explain their academic and career goals, and how this scholarship would aid them in the process.

Students must also provide a transcript with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

Applicants must be upcoming high school graduates or current college students pursuing higher education for associate, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees. Including community, academy, technical, vocational, and culinary.

For more information about scholarship requirements and to apply today, visit HERE. All documents must be submitted by July 15 at 5 p.m. CST to be considered for the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Scholarship.

"Dickey's is a brand that is committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve, and we are driven by the power of doing both well and good,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “As we open our scholarship program for the second year, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to invest in the futures of deserving students as they pursue higher education. We are proud to continue our efforts in making a difference in the lives of the next generation."

To further celebrate the pursuit of education, Dickey’s is also offering two deals throughout the month of May to celebrate graduates and cater their parties. Starting May 1, guests can take 20% off online catering orders totaling $150 or more with the code CATER20. Looking for the perfect gift? Dickey’s will also be offering GRADs E-Gift Cards, where guests can earn a $10 ‘Cue Card with every $30 e-gift card purchase.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

