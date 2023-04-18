OnTerra Systems Announces Updated Application Programming Interface (API) for RouteSavvy Route Planning Software

There were 2,468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,079 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTerra Systems (www.OnTerraSystems.com), the developers of RouteSavvy route planning software, today introduced a new and improved Application Programming Interface (API) based on the same powerful route optimization platform used for RouteSavvy route planning. This new RouteSavvy API is designed for software developers who want to add route optimization functionality into software applications they are developing. For more information or to purchase, please visit: https://www.routesavvy.com/routesavvy-api/
OnTerra Systems has offered a route optimization API for software developers for many years, according to Steve Milroy, OnTerra Systems president. “With the recent enhancements, the RouteSavvy API’s powerful features & functions that make it the API of choice for developers who need to integrate route optimization into software offerings they are developing.”
The new RouteSavvy API includes the following enhancements:
In addition to the enhanced features & functionality, the new RouteSavvy route optimization API is built to the latest standards for application program interfaces, including software development technology known as “RESTFUL API.” By building the RouteSavvy API to the latest software development standards, software developers looking to incorporate route optimization into applications they’re developing will find it faster and easier to do so.
“This latest version of the RouteSavvy route optimization API is one of the most powerful, low-cost API for software developers,” noted Mr. Milroy. “For software developers who need to incorporate route optimization into an application they’re building, the new RouteSavvy API allows them to do this quickly, easily, and at one of the lowest costs available on the market today.”
New RouteSavvy API Provides Two Specific Types of Routes
The RouteSavvy API can provide route optimization using two distinct route types: Basic & “Real Road.”
New Route Optimization API Is Both Powerful & Affordable
The starting cost for use of the RouteSavvy API is $500 per year. The starting cost for the Basic version of the API supports up to 50 vehicles in a fleet for one flat fee of $500. The Basic version is powerful and fast: it can process a 500-stop route in less than one second.
Users can exceed the standard transaction per year pricing for a modest extra fee.
About RouteSavvy
Developed by USA-based OnTerra Systems, RouteSavvy (www.RouteSavvy.com) is web-based, automated route planning software that helps businesses & non-profits generate more efficient routes for deliveries, pick-ups, service calls, and sales calls. More efficient routing equals fewer miles driven, resulting in significant savings on fuel costs, fleet maintenance costs & labor costs. RouteSavvy Online for end users costs just $39 per vehicle per month for 1 vehicle; $30 per vehicle per month for 2-5 vehicles; $25 per vehicle per month for 6-10 vehicles; with volume pricing available for fleets with 11 vehicles or more. The starting annual price for the RouteSavvy API is $500 per year.
