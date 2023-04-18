QAwerk brings Overnight Testing services to Australian clients

Ukrainian QA and software testing agency QAwerk, announces the launch of its Overnight Testing services in Australia.

KYIV, UKRAINE, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ukrainian software testing and quality assurance agency QAwerk is proud to announce the launch of its Overnight Testing services for Australian clients.

With the rapid pace of technological innovation, businesses need to keep up with the market demand for faster product releases. The new service will enable Australian companies to receive testing results before they start a new business day, allowing them to accelerate their product development and release cycles.

“Quality should be a part of the software development cycle, not an afterthought, and testing is a time-consuming process.” says Konstantin Klyagin, QAwerk CEO - “Our new Overnight Testing service will help Australian companies speed up the development cycle and deliver high-quality products faster”

For more than 8 years, QAwerk has been providing top-quality software testing services to SaaS, mobile, desktop, web, and web3 products and helped businesses from North America, Europe, and Asia test over 300 products before their successful launch.

The agency offers a range of software testing services, including manual and automated web, desktop, and mobile application testing, AR&VR testing, and dedicated QA teams. The company has a team of high-skilled QA engineers who ensure that software meets the highest quality standards.

QAwerk has a proven track record of delivering high-quality software testing services to businesses across e-commerce, e-learning, media & entertainment, healthcare, and game dev. Among its clients are well-established companies like the Swiss medical training company Virtamed and rapidly growing startups like the US-based storytelling platform Unfold and Belgian sustainable e-commerce store Kazidomi.

Key benefits that QAwerk brings to Australian software developers and businesses:

+ Experienced and qualified team: only senior and middle QAs with 120+ years of combined experience in testing.

+ Full-range software testing services: web, mobile, and desktop testing, both mobile and automated.

+ Competitive rates and custom solutions: min pack starts from $549

+ Clear and transparent workflow: on average, it takes 11 days from the initial call to delivering the first bug reports.

For more information about QAwerk and Overnight Testing service, please visit:

https://qawerk.com/services/overnight-software-testing/

