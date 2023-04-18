Submit Release
Host families needed for international students in PEI

CANADA, April 18 - The Prince Edward Island International Student Program (PEIISP) is looking for host families for the 2023-2024 school year. 

The PEIISP welcomes students from around the world to live and study in PEI and works with Study Abroad Canada (SAC) to match students with local families to encourage complete immersion for their study abroad experience.

Families share their home and community with international students, grow their understanding of different cultures, and make life-long global friendships. Hosts help students get the most out of their international study experience, while ensuring they feel safe and welcome during their time in PEI.

Host families receive $850 per 4 weeks in exchange for providing an international student with care, a private room with a space to study (desk) and three daily meals.

Contact peiisp@gov.pe.ca for information on the program or homestay@studyincanada.ca for more information on becoming a host family.

Media contact:
Katherine Drake
Education and Lifelong Learning
kmdrake@gov.pe.ca

