Turning the Pages: A Tour De Force of Self-Exploration Through Our Past Lives

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Alla Kaluzhny delivers an unforgettable debut work that discusses the healing power that comes with discovering our past lives. From understanding the concept of reincarnation, we learn the intricate connections of all our past lives and how they can shape our present lives in more ways than one. Each of our lives offers a lesson we must learn to grow as spiritual beings before we move on to the next part of the cycle.

In her debut book, "Turning the Pages: How Exploring My Past Lives Led Me on the Journey of Healing Memories, and What I Learned While Traveling Back in Time," Ms. Kaluzhny touches on abstract topics and concepts that are not readily acceptable by many. Nevertheless, her courage in writing about it is noted by many. One such review depicting her courage is by Allison Armstrong, a faculty supervisor from the College of Education Sacramento Valley Campus. Her review states:

"A clear-eyed, honest and courageous look at the past lives one woman has lived. Learn how these lives influenced Alla's present, how she is healing her stubborn back pain and what events in her past lives connect to her present-day breathing issues. You can't help but be inspired by this gutsy account of Alla's past lives and start wondering about your own past lives.

As you read you will recollect specific examples in your own life, start wondering about your persistent issues and how they could be connected to your past lives. Read about Alla's conversations with her past lives, learn about reincarnation, and how it has been experienced by her and how healing it can be."

Our spiritual lives can influence our overall health, including our physical bodies. As you read through "Turning the Pages," you'll find how Ms. Kaluzhny discovered the spiritual cause of her physical ailment while not neglecting any physical symptoms. This discovery led her to provide a truly holistic healing experience from the inside out.

While many believed the spiritual experience to be separate from physical sensations, the author's work explains how these dimensions are intrinsically linked, showcasing how humans are more connected beyond our five senses.

"Turning the Pages: How Exploring My Past Lives Led Me on the Journey of Healing Memories, and What I Learned While Traveling Back in Time" is available on Amazon and select retail shops in both eBook and physical format. You can also contact the author at her official website.