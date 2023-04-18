Texas-Based Selah Pools & Custom Outdoor Environments Expands to Florida

Tropical Oasis with waterfall feature, outdoor kitchen and lounge, custom landscaping and more! Selah Pools Complete Outdoor Package - pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, lounge, basketball court

Launch of new location in Palm Beach County marks company’s foray into the Sunshine State, offering an array of outdoor amenities and luxury designs

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Selah Pools & Custom Outdoor Environments , a leading developer of ultra-high-end residential swimming pools, spa services and enhanced outdoor experiences, is proud to announce its expansion to Florida with the opening of an office in Palm Beach County.The new outpost in Jupiter, FL will serve a growing demand for premium pool and spa services, as well as custom designed al fresco settings--such as amenity-rich terraces and professionally outfitted backyards.Primarily serving clients throughout Florida, Selah Pools & Custom Outdoor Environments’ robust range of offerings will include the customization of pool and spa designs, outdoor kitchen, and structure construction, and top-to-bottom renewals and renovations.“We see tremendous opportunity in partnering with the estate residence Design community in Florida and are excited to expand our reach into this creative market,” said Tom Morris, Co-Founder of Selah Pools & Custom Outdoor Environments. “This move also supports our strategy for expanding Selah Design throughout the U.S. Our goal, as always, is to provide every client with a customized, luxury-living outdoor experience, allowing homeowners to create the privacy and lifestyle accouterment their home deserves.”Adding to Selah’s reputation as an industry leader, the company’s proprietary, Ai-inspired design technologies have expedited the decision-making process for clients, avoiding costly, back-and-forth revisions. Their process provides a stream-lined design approach that produces visual results in minutes, as opposed to lengthy design times and extended follow-up.“We know this space better than anyone,” added Morris. “From pre-construction to completion, we know it’s imperative to make each build-out as seamless and efficient as possible.”The Covid pandemic not only led to an exponential increase of at-home working, but an equally profound increase of in-home recreation. Homeowners sought -- and continue to seek -- these enhanced outdoor experiences, as noted by a study released in 2022 by the ICFA, noting that Covid-inspired nesting had motivated 78% of Americans to upgrade their outdoor living spaces.Selah was an early adaptor in recognizing that a homeowner’s outdoor space had taken on a new dimension during Covid and began offering vastly diverse outdoor experiences – from highly distinct pool and spa development to state-of-the-art kitchens, enclosures, entertainment spaces, expert craftsmanship. These outdoor upgrades are also including wellness attributes such as hot and cold plunge pools, infrared saunas, massage rooms and more.By expanding to the Sunshine State, Selah now has a physical presence in the two of the country’s largest in-migration states: Texas and Florida.For more information about Selah Pools & Custom Outdoor Environments and its new office in Palm Beach County, visit SelahPools.com.###About Selah Pools & Custom Outdoor EnvironmentsFrom conception to completion, Selah Pools & Custom Outdoor Environments delivers custom residential and commercial swimming pools, spas, and outdoor structures and experiences. The company’s proprietary Ai technology allows it to speed up the design process exponentially while its construction team delivers first-in-class service and results. For additional information, visit www.SelahPools.com

