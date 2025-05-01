Brenda Maher Named President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England and New York Properties

Brenda Maher Candace Adams

Candace Adams will continue as Chair of the brokerage, along with her new role as Executive Vice President for HomeServices of America

“Throughout my journey here, I’ve been focused on building a strong, people-first culture, one that’s rooted in service, empowered leadership, and operational excellence,” said Brenda Maher.” — Brenda Maher, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brenda Maher, one of the industry’s most experienced professionals, has been named President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England and New York Properties, covering Connecticut, Rhode Island, Westchester and Hudson Valley, New York.Maher, who has been part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices family since 2010, most recently as Senior Vice President/General Manager of Brokerage, will assume day-to-day leadership of the brokerages, focusing on creating new opportunities for the company’s agents and leaders.She will continue to further the organization’s community presence and reach, along with ensuring that as the industry’s only full-service brokerage with every service in-house, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England and New York Properties continues to be the leader it has been.“Throughout my journey here, I’ve been focused on building a strong, people-first culture, one that’s rooted in service, empowered leadership, and operational excellence,” said Maher. “I’ve had the privilege of helping guide our organization through growth and change, always with an eye toward long-term sustainability and meaningful connection.”“I look forward to continue serving our agents and clients alongside Brenda (Maher),” said Candace Adams, now Chair of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England and New York Properties, and Executive Vice President of HomeServices of America. “As we enter this new stage of our company’s growth and evolution, Brenda is ideally suited to move our team forward and further our growth.”A successful industry veteran, prior to joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Maher held executive positions with Realogy, Sotheby’s International Realty, and William Raveis Real Estate.Maher holds an MS, Real Estate from New York University, and has been named a Woman of FIRE by The Commercial Record and a RIS Media, Newsmaker | Luminary.###About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties/New York Properties/Hudson Valley PropertiesBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties/New York Properties/Hudson Valley Properties is a leading real estate brokerage firm with more than 2,200 REALTORSin Connecticut, Rhode Island, Manhattan, Westchester, NY, and Hudson Valley, NY. Selectively chosen by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and HomeServices of America; global reach, financial strength and fresh brand make the brokerage the premiere real estate firm in the Northeast. Whether it’s residential, commercial, corporate relocation, equestrian or waterfront living, our company and REALTORSare local market experts committed to providing exceptional service to our clients. For more information, visit www.bhhsNEproperties.com www.bhhsNYproperties.com , and www.bhhshudsonvalley.com

