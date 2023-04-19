FullContact launches Identity Streme™ product to help companies build and activate their first-party data asset

FullContact Identity Streme™ enables any company or content creator to build their first-party data asset within a personal, secure, and private cloud.
It’s imperative that every company and content creator gain a deeper understanding of the relationships they have with consumers.”
— Chris Harrison, CEO at FullContact
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FullContact, the industry leader in identity resolution as a service, today announced the official launch of FullContact Identity Streme™, a flexible and encrypted environment that ingests, obfuscates, and stores data. Companies can leverage FullContact’s extensive Identity Graph to merge anonymous and known data in a privacy-compliant way.
"It’s imperative that every company and content creator gain a deeper understanding of the relationships they have with consumers,” explains Chris Harrison, CEO at FullContact. “We want to empower this first-party relationship and give control to them in managing the information that is exchanged. Through Identity Streme™ they ensure that the identity that binds this information is sustained while privacy and data protection are maintained."
An essential element of any tech stack, Identity Streme™’s flexible all-in-one identity solution works across brands, manufacturers, portfolio companies, publishers, and MarTech to help companies:
• Stitch together anonymous and known data in a private, secure environment.
• Leverage FullContact’s insights to recognize customers, subscribers, and fans in real-time.
• Exchange first-party data directly between partners, not third parties.
• Control data exchange terms and pricing and downstream use of data.
• Securely store permissions to better serve consumers and comply with regulatory requirements.
How FullContact Identity Streme™ Works For First-Party Data Management & Secure Sharing — FullContact connects and unifies customer data into persistent, portable, omnichannel PersonIDs including names and addresses, business and personal phone numbers and email addresses, customer IDs, social handles, mobile ad IDs, and pre-authenticated online or mobile interactions. Data passes through FullContact’s encrypted Identity Streme™ to enable secure data sharing among partners via a common identity framework. Data is accessible using PersonID tokens localized to your company, or your company’s internal IDs.
• PersonID tokens are created by FullContact leveraging our global graph and are stored in the Identity Streme™. PII is encrypted and stored in a separate vault.
• Map your internal IDs to the persistent PersonID.
• Map segment or audience categories to consumers within the Streme™.
• Query FullContact by IDs, internal identifiers, or PersonIDs for access to insights, Mobile Ad IDs, and hashed emails in real-time!
• Expand Identity Streme™ value by using FullContact Verify to validate your first-party identity data.
High availability, high throughput, and resilient low latency architecture offer seamless integration with Snowflake or your current data cloud. FullContact minimizes the cost of maintaining multiple platforms and data references so that companies can focus less on data quality and more on delivering an optimal customer experience to their most engaged customers. FullContact’s PersonIDs remain persistent across cookies and session IDs to enable better marketing impact measurement, cohesive audience creation, and better content personalization.
Your data never enters FullContact’s Identity Graph, offering full control of your first-party data.
To learn more about FullContact’s Identity Streme™ capabilities, you can talk with an expert at fullcontact.com/contact.
About FullContact — FullContact is a privacy-safe Identity Resolution company building trust between people and brands. We deliver the capabilities needed to create tailored customer experiences, improve ad targeting along with measurement as well as improve identity verification and fraud solutions by unifying data and applying insights in the moments that matter. For more information, please visit www.fullcontact.com.
