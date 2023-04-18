Author Tawnee Chasny Explores the Concept of Community and the Risks that Go Along with It

A wonderful illustration of people's innate desires for a sense of belonging
COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone yearns to be a part of a community, no matter where they live or what their circumstances are. We all want to be part of something, a group of people who are able to band together and assist one another out of loyalty or even out of the goodness of their hearts. Choosing the proper community is crucial to one's personal development. Author Tawnee Chasny’s Ting! The Silent Warning is the perfect read for fans of current fiction, especially those with mysteries and undertones of the strange or paranormal.
The author, Tawnee Chasny, worked as an aircraft company's skills instructor until she retired. She received training from the Naval Weapons Center in China Lake, California, to instruct and certify planners, assemblers, and inspectors on how to build electronic assemblies used in military applications by referring to and using high-quality and high-reliability methods specified by military specifications. Her spouse Kennar will carry on her memory and tales.
Ting! The Silent Warning explores the concept of community through the challenge of a threat to members of that community. Two women went to God's Country after the big city was just about to eat them up. Lilly, a talented artist, runs to the mountain cabin her grandparents left to her. Lilly's nearest neighbor, Joanne, bought an A-frame cabin in the small mountain community after her husband passed away. When they met, little did they know their very lives would depend on each other's actions. A madman is on the loose and they have to deal with him by themselves otherwise they will die.
“An entertaining, short yet gripping novel, author Tawnee Chasny’s Ting! is a must-read story. Filled with remarkably layered characters in such a short read, the author really connects the plot and characters in a natural way and sets a steady pace that keeps readers invested in the narrative overall,” from Tony Espinoza of Pacific Book Review.
Meet Kennar Chasny with his wife’s intriguing book, Ting: The Silent Warning, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books exclusively with The Reading Glass Books located at the Black Zone in the University of Southern California Campus on April 23, 2023, from 2:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M.
To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing, and marketing opportunities, like and follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
