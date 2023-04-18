Kebeh Sando-Acquah Shares an Interesting Story of Victory Through Her Personal Biography

A remarkable narrative that vividly embodies vulnerability, inspiration and self-empowerment
COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “I victimized myself as depressed, lonely and a nobody. Those words took root in my mind until I decided one day to uproot those planted roots.” One of the few remarkable quotes from the life-changing book, UnQuenchable.
Kebeh Sando-Acquah, a native of Liberia, West Africa was raised in the United States. She always had a lifelong fascination for empowering others, through her personal experience, clinical background and relatable love for God that shines through her writing. She encourages readers in recognizing their source to unquenchable happiness, inner truth and true identified divine connections. Acquah is the founder of a Non-Profit gear towards increasing Education and Mentorship in third world countries. She's a loving wife, a mother, a Therapist, and a Social worker.
In Unquenchable, she shares her story, telling how she expresses happiness in her life because her journey has brought her to a place of gratefulness. This memoir chronicles Sando-Acquah’s life, sharing how she was conceived during the second Liberian Civil War in Africa, born to a malnourished teenage girl, and struggled with poverty and mental illness. She experienced a life filled with relatable turmoil, obstacles, and divine connections and what many people in this world are prone to experience. Despite where you were born or how you were raised, which class or culture you derived from, Sando-Acquah is just like you! In “UnQuenchable”, Sando-Acquah narrates how she was given a cross to carry, but she is grateful for that cross. That cross is a representation and a reflection of what Jesus Christ, her higher power, had to experience to set her free, inspiring her to share this joy with others.
Happy on the outside, slowly dying on the inside. At some point in our lives, we all became like the author. But despite the difficulties that life has thrown at us, we are still here – stronger and wiser. Get this book and have it personally signed by the author herself. Be one of the numerous readers who finished the book in only a week and couldn’t stop talking about it. “Such a great story and inspiration, thank you for showing vulnerability in your story” candid words of an avid reader under the name of Dr. Erika T.
Meet author Kebeh Sando-Acquah with her inspiring book, Unquenchable, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books exclusively with The Reading Glass Books located at the Black Zone in the University of Southern California Campus on April 22, 2023, from 9:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
