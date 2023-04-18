Educator Shirell Warren-Stout Aptly Describes Her Life-changing Transition from Childhood to Adulthood

A lovely tale about development, the lessons learned along the way, fond recollections of childhood, and the realities of growing up

The author of this amazing tale has been an Educator for over 20 years. She had taught various grades both in the United States and overseas. She became an educator in South Korea, Togo (West Africa), and Saudi Arabia. She has excellent organizational skills, class management skills, and critical thinking skills. She had also taught many long terms substitute teaching assignments ranging from one week to nine months. She is a writer, and she has recently published her second book, "WHO IS HE?' which is available on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, and iTunes.The book revolves around the journey of a young city girl of Generation "X" status. As she traversed, she will discover her initial symbol of what is important to what is unchanging. Our young city girl will not be alone in her journey. We have Aunt Wilma, Cousin Patrice, and Cousin Tiger, friends, teachers, and people we can only see from afar along for the ride. There are the quintessential effects of the 1970s and 1980s such as 8 tracks and neon colors. Yes, this is somewhat a period piece of fiction. Nevertheless, the author hoped that those who are before, during, and after this time period will relate to the story on some level. This story covers a little over a decade of the protagonist's life, primarily in two-year intervals. The story, as the title suggests, is a question that the protagonist struggles to answer. Some questions in life are simple yet infinite. Our city girl's question is the latter. There are plenty of references to pop culture and even a few historical events. However, keep in mind the question, "Who is he?"Shirell Warren Stout's book is far more than just an entertaining and engaging story. It also invites each of its readers to reflect on their own life priorities and reassess the metrics by which they judge the merit and value of those things deemed most meaningful.Meet Shirell Warren Stout with her thought-provoking book, Who Is He?, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books exclusively with The Reading Glass Books located at the Black Zone in the University of Southern California Campus on April 22, 2023, from 3:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M.