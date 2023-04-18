Philanthropist Dr. Ebenezer Kyere Nkansah Captivates Us With a Touching Tale of Coexistence

A thorough manual for living a peaceful, whole-life approach, and connected life with God as the light
COOKSTOWN, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Although a man's intellect makes plans for his path, the LORD establishes and guides his steps. The core of God's dominion is the family. It takes a lot of work, but a prosperous family can pursue His kingdom together if everyone is invested in God, in one another, and in leading a peaceful life. The goal of the book, The Secret of Family Success, is to teach you how to coexist harmoniously, holistically, and with one another.
After working in sales and theology, Dr. Ebenezer Kyere Nkansah launched a successful business. He attended the UMGC Global Campus. The International Miracle Institute in Florida awarded him a Doctor of Divinity. He already held a doctorate in Christian Education and Theology. Dr. Nkansah's family originated in Ghana's Asante Akyem Kurofa, where he was born. The clan's name is Agona. The heirs are the children of the mother, not the children of the father. After researching Jewish family traditions, he decided to write "The Secrets of Family Success," and he also devotes himself to his work and counseling. He established Hope of Glory Network Ministries in Maryland. He works as a lecturer, administrator, and motivational speaker at the Pentecostal International Bible Seminary. Not only that, but Dr. Nkansah is also an expert chef, cultural ambassador, philanthropist, health advocate, and media practitioner.
The book mainly revolves around the primary organizational structure of God's kingdom, the family. There needs to be coexistence between humans in communities. In each family, there is a sense of community. Similarly, to families, people in communities must coexist with one another, manage their roles, and strive for harmony. It takes a lot of work, but when everyone in a successful family contributes to God, in one another, and in living a peaceful existence, the family can pursue God's kingdom together.
The Secret of Family Success discusses subjects including relationship building, living a healthy lifestyle, and treating others with respect. It teaches you how to respect the sanctity of marriage within a family and how to seek God in harmony with your siblings, friends, and other family members while also learning about the various identities that members of your family may have.
Meet Ebenezer Kyere Nkansah with his compelling book, The Secret of Family Success, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books exclusively with The Reading Glass Books located at the Black Zone in the University of Southern California Campus on April 22, 2023, from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
