Bible Teacher Dr. Ebenezer Kyere Nkansah presents a Novel Method for Studying and Teaching the Bible

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “To this day, I have many unanswered questions regarding the reason that the majority of sermons preached in churches, as well as those broadcast on television, radio, and other audio and video platforms, remain silent regarding the teaching and preaching of end-times prophecies,” an excerpt from the book, A Student of the End Times Prophecies.
The International Miracle Institute in Pensacola, Florida awarded Dr. Ebenezer Kyere Nkansah, Reverend, two degrees: a Doctor of Divinity and a Doctorate in Christian Education of Theology. In Maryland and the United States, he founded Hope of Glory Network Ministries and currently holds the position of Chief Executive Officer of Hope of Glory Network Radio. A lecturer and administrator at the Pentecostal International Bible Seminary, as well as a writer, motivational speaker, conference and workshop presenter. Marriage counselor Dr. Kyere Nkansah is an honorable member of society. He is the author of the books "The Secretes of Family Success," "A Student of Prophecy," and "A Student of the Prophecies Regarding the End Times." His most recent work is "IGNITE YOUR PRAYER FIRE: THE SECRET OF GETTING GOD TO ANSWER PRAYERS."
In this book, the reader is provided with an in-depth education on the prophetic interpretation of the end times through this book, which serves as a student's handbook. It discusses the events that Jesus foretold would take place before the Second Coming of Christ, as well as the prophecies of the Old Testament regarding the End Times that have yet to be fulfilled. Who will be used to make them happen, when, where, and how will they take place, and what plans have been made to ensure that they take place? After reading this book, you can compare and discover your solutions.
This reprint of Kyere Nkansah's earlier work, A Student of Prophecy, gives his teachings on both Old Testament and New Testament prophetic interpretations that still have end-time fulfillment. "This book contains the knowledge you require in this last age. According to Kyere Nkansah, it will get you ready for the next stage of your life for the Kingdom of God.
Meet Ebenezer Kyere Nkansah with his high-powered book, A Student of the End Times Prophecies, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books exclusively with The Reading Glass Books located at the Black Zone in the University of Southern California Campus on April 22, 2023, from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.
