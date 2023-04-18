Mindworx Hypnotherapy Announces Grand Re-opening of Downtown New Port Richey Office Post-Covid

Submit Release
Revive and Thrive: A Burnout Recovery Event for Entrepreneurs and Business Owners

Wine Stroll Event Invite

Art Walk Event Invite

Grand Re-Opening Celebration with up to 1/2 off all services for a limited time

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindworx Hypnotherapy, a leading provider of hypnotherapy services in the Greater Tampa Bay area, is excited to announce the grand re-opening of its Downtown office, post pandemic.

To celebrate the grand re-opening, Mindworx Hypnotherapy is offering up to half off all services for a limited time. Clients can take advantage of this special offer to break bad habits, achieve their goals, and improve their overall well-being.

In addition, Mindworx Hypnotherapy is hosting a free event for local business owners on May 6th. The event, titled Revive and Thrive: A Burnout Recovery Event for Entrepreneurs and Business Owners, aims to help entrepreneurs and business owners recover from burnout and achieve their full potential.

"We understand the challenges that entrepreneurs and business owners face, especially in the post-Covid era," said Mindworx Hypnotherapy founder, Melanie McCool, C.Ht.. "Through Revive and Thrive, we want to provide them with unique tools and techniques to overcome burnout and reach their goals."

Mindworx Hypnotherapy invites everyone to stop by its office during the Main Street Wine Stroll on April 20th at 5PM and the Fourth Friday Art Walk on April 28th at 6PM. Visitors can learn more about Mindworx Hypnotherapy's services, meet the team, and take advantage of exclusive offers. https://www.facebook.com/mindworxco

"We are thrilled to be back open and serving our community," said Melanie. "At Mindworx Hypnotherapy, we are committed to helping people break bad habits, achieve their goals, and live their best lives. We look forward to seeing everyone in person again."

For more information about Mindworx Hypnotherapy and its services, please visit the company's website at www.mindworxco.com

What others are saying about Melanie McCool and Mindworx Hypnotherapy

