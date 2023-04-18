Clean Buildings Tier 2 Rulemaking Workshop Schedule

Commerce is asking building owners to participate in the rulemaking process for the state’s expanded Clean Buildings Performance Standard, The expansion applies to buildings between 20,000 and 50,000 square feet, adding a new second tier that includes multi-family buildings. We are hosting a series of workshops to establish rules, reporting requirements and the financial incentive program for Tier 2 buildings. Dates and topics may be subject to change and are scheduled to take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each day.