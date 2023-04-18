Submit Release
Bucks and Philadelphia County Lawmakers Call on DEP to Investigate Chemical Spill in Bristol Township

Senator Steve Santarsiero

BUCKS COUNTY, PA – April 17, 2023– In response to the March 24th chemical spill that occurred in Bristol Township at the Altuglas LLC Chemical Plant, Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representative Tina Davis (D-141) called on the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to investigate the cause of the spill, impose appropriate penalties, and develop policies to prevent future similar spills. 

Senator Santarsiero and Representative Davis were joined on the letter to DEP Acting Secretary Richard Negrin by nine additional members of the General Assembly serving Bucks and Philadelphia counties, downstream from the site of the chemical release in Bucks County.

The text of the letter follows:

Letter to Acting Sec. Negrin - Trinseo Chemical Spill

The letter can be found here.

