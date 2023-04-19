FBS Named Best Financial Broker 2022-2023 by Nile Academy for Financial and Administrative Sciences

FBS, an online forex and CFD trading platform, has been recognized as the Best Financial Broker 2022-2023
BELIZE CITY, BELIZE, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FBS, an online forex and CFD trading platform, has been recognized as the Best Financial Broker 2022-2023. The special reward was issued by Nile Academy for Financial and Administrative Sciences as part of the Investment Summit in Upper Egypt, held in March 2023 at Assiut University, Assiut, Egypt. This award is a testament to FBS’s commitment to providing exceptional financial services to its clients in Upper Egypt as well as the whole MENA Region.
Investment Summit in Upper Egypt brought together over 100 financial experts, analysts and people willing to strengthen their trading skills and stay abreast of the latest developments in the global financial market. The program of the event included panel discussions and presentations on four key topics: CFD trading and cases from FBS on managing risks, the gold market conditions, market analytics and dynamics, and emerging opportunities and investment strategies to pursue. The financial conference culminated in an award ceremony where FBS was marked in the Best Financial Broker 2022-2023 nomination.
As he was receiving the award, FBS’s Manager of Partnership in Arabic Region Ala Mohammed expressed the company’s gratitude, stating, "We are honored to receive this award from Nile Academy for Financial and Administrative Sciences, as FBS is moving forward with its mission of delivering value to our clients across the globe with the best trading experience possible."
Dr. Mohamed Hassan, Economist and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nile Academy for Financial and Administrative Sciences, also commented, "FBS has shown an exceptional level of dedication and commitment to the financial industry – not only through their cutting-edge brokerage solutions but also through their contributions to nurturing science-based and thoughtful trading among the general audiences. We look forward to continuing and further strengthening our positive relationship between FBS and Nile Academy for Financial and Administrative Sciences."
FBS CFD trading platform was founded in 2009 and has earned a reputation as a reliable and customer-focused broker. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, today, FBS provides global markets with transparent and trusted applications for more than 27M CFD traders.
About FBS
FBS is an international brand present in over 150 countries. Independent companies united by the FBS brand are devoted to their clients and offer them opportunities to trade Margin FX and CFDs.
FBS Markets Inc. – license IFSC/000102/310.
Tradestone Ltd. – CySEC license number 331/17.
Intelligent Financial Markets Pty Ltd – ASIC License number 426359 - provides services for the Australian traders.
