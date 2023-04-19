Castle Placement Announces its CPGO ATS Platform

Will allow private securities sellers to use Castle Placement’s platform with access to 64,500 institutional investors/lenders and 600,000+ accredited investors
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Castle Placement, LLC, the premier private capital investment bank, today announced that it has launched its SEC-registered Alternative Trading System (ATS) for private equity and debt securities on its CPGO platform (cpgoapp.com).
This is a transformational event for Castle Placement that will have a significant impact across the financial services sector. The ability to facilitate the purchase and sale of private securities on the CPGO platform will provide enhanced liquidity to Castle Placement clients and increased access to investment opportunities across a broad range of securities including Reg A, Reg CF, Reg D, LP interests, security tokens, NFTs and Corporate Currency™.
The CPGO ATS is a venue that connects buyers and sellers of private securities:
• Offers secondary liquidity to private companies
• Affords fund managers the ability to offer secondary transaction capability directly to their LPs
• Allows asset issuers to sell their security tokens in an efficient manner
• Provides investors (including non-accredited investors in Reg A and Reg CF securities) with previously unavailable expansive opportunities to make alternative investments
In addition to secondary transactions, Castle Placement’s robust, data driven CPGO platform will continue to facilitate primary issuance transactions. CPGO uses sophisticated tools, including artificial intelligence/machine learning, to accurately match investors with prospective transactions, and provides complete transparency to issuers, investors, and companies. Through the CPGO App, Castle Placement is able to provide its clients access to a broad array of financial and strategic investors/lenders, supplemented by its experienced investment bankers and significant personal relationships.
Interested parties seeking to raise capital or display securities for sale on the CPGO ATS should contact Castle Placement at kmargolis@castleplacement.com.
About Castle Placement
Castle Placement is the premier private capital investment bank, with access to over 600,000 accredited investors and 64,500 institutional, private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders. Founded in 2009, Castle Placement has experienced investment bankers with significant personal relationships, fully integrated with its robust, data-driven technology platform. Member FINRA/SIPC. CPGOapp.com provides unparalleled and transparent access for issuers, investors and secondary transactions.
