Coherent Health launches first of its kind, collaborative Health + Wellness platform

Coherent Health provides multiple-modality health + wellness professionals a better way to care for their clients and connect with other practitioners

We need people in collaboration-for-the-highest-good mode, and the platform is getting us there.”
— Cass Ghiorse
NY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Coherent Health announces the launch of its digital platform for health + wellness practitioners. After developing prototype and beta versions, their MVP has been released publicly. First of its kind, Coherent Health is a HIPAA compliant network that offers independent professionals a way to organize and coordinate client care.

Independent health + wellness professionals represent >100 modalities, are not licensed by states, and have no systems available to them. Coherent Health is developing this system, with features that include: digital records, referral network, confidential communication, and pattern trending. These features enable a yoga instructor, health coach, and PCP, for example, to collaborate on the care of a shared client with back pain.

The platform was designed by Stephanie Marango, MD, RYT, a Stanford-educated doctor who envisioned a system fit for the health + wellness space, one that brings together practitioners of different modalities, with the common goal of giving their clients the most comprehensive care possible. Because everyone deserves comprehensive wellbeing.’ Platform member, Cass Ghiorse, a functional movement instructor agrees, stating, ‘We need people in collaboration-for-the-highest-good mode, and the platform is getting us there.’

About Coherent Health: Coherent Health is a B2B SaaS platform. It is currently available to domestic health + wellness professionals on a membership basis.

You just read:

