Large Screen Kiosk Provides Self-Service for Any Environment

Frank Mayer’s Streamline kiosk delivers an interactive experience for a variety of applications.
GRAFTON, WI, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Frank Mayer is excited to announce the launch of its Streamline kiosk as part of the kiosk manufacturer’s standard line of self-service kiosks.
The Streamline freestanding kiosk’s large 55” touchscreen monitor and clean, minimal appearance command attention in any environment. It can be outfitted with several optional peripherals, including: speakers, a camera, a WiFi antenna, and PC/Media player variants.
In addition, the front top panel can be manufactured flat or angled, depending on what peripherals are required.
Along with louvers for temperature control, a discreet WiFi antenna location option, and a larger rear-hinged access door for ease of monitor installation and servicing, the kiosk also offers customizable vertical panels on both sides of the unit for aesthetics.
Whether it’s providing wayfinding instructions, offering endless aisle options, or everything in between, customers will be drawn to the kiosk’s simple design and powerful self-service abilities.
Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. is a leader in the development of interactive kiosks, point of purchase displays, and store fixtures for brands and retailers nationwide. The company helps retailers and brands utilize the latest display solutions and technologies to create engaging customer experiences. Visit www.frankmayer.com for more information.
