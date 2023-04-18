Tawnee Chasny Offers a Heart-Pounding Twists and Turns in an Engaging Account of Company Downsizing

An intriguing story about a man who transformed himself as a result of terrible choices and life's upheavals
COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We frequently act impulsively in life, which results in unforeseen actions. See how the main character deals with the consequences of his poor decisions and manages to survive. For those who like short fictional stories generally, drama, action, and adventure, as well as fiction that explores memory and identity, Carlton: Down Sized is the ideal read. The reader is kept on their toes by the page-turning twists and turns as things happen that put the protagonists in much greater peril than they could have ever imagined.
Before retiring, the author, Tawnee Chasny was a skills instructor at an aerospace company. She was trained by the Naval Weapons Center in China Lake, CA, to teach and certify planners, assemblers, and inspectors to reference and use high-quality and high-reliability methods defined by military specifications to build electronic assemblies used in military applications. Her memory and stories are survived by her husband, Kennar.
In Tawnee Chasny’s fictional tale, Carlton: Down Sized, she explores the story of a young man named Carlton who recently got laid off as a result of company downsizing. On his most vulnerable state after losing his job, he went on a trip and along the way, he met four guys that recently broke out of a maximum-security prison who turned his life upside down. Their leader is insane, leaving bodies behind wherever he goes. The things he does are unspeakable. Kidnapping, a few robberies, rape, and murder, not to mention the experimental drugs that were at the pharmacy. But before things go very far, he met a terrible event that made him lose his memory and identity. As he rediscovers his past, he will need the help of his new friends in order to not only survive the ruthless criminals but to stop them before they can escape once more.
“A memorable, entertaining and powerful character-driven narrative, author Tawnee Chasny’s Carlton: Down Sized, is a must-read fictional tale like no other. The author creates a protagonist with a memorable and interesting character arc, and by the books end readers will be clamoring to read about how Carlton’s story wraps up,” an unbiased evaluation by Anthony Avina of Pacific Book Review.
Meet Kennar Chasny with his wife’s entertaining book, Carlton: Down Sized, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books exclusively with The Reading Glass Books located at the Black Zone in the University of Southern California Campus on April 23, 2023, from 2:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M.
